Monday, January 24th, 2022
A foot for thought

Who is to hold a mobile phone?

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

This question can be answered by any person who is mature and knows the use of a telephone. It can go also to parents and guardians of children in the families. I ask this question for the reason that I have seen children less than 18 years and a majority of them are in basic schools having mobiles.  Most of them have smart telephones bought to them by parents, guardians or they were given to them as gifts by friends and colleagues.

Do you know what programmes the child is watching or playing on the telephone? Any time children are busy with different types of programmes on telephones. They do not pay attention to school assignments given to them by the teachers. Sometimes back there was the order from the Ministry of education saying that any child below 18 years, or in basic school is not allowed to hold a telephone. In the classes, teachers are busy with teaching, and at the same time, children are also busy with telephone games in the classes.

Whether they are good games or other programmes, they like them as children.

At the end of the day, they would not understand anything from the teachers because they were busy with telephones during the teaching periods in the classes.

Where is the rule that was imposed by the Ministry of education? I don’t know whether other schools are still implementing it.  In such a situation, who is to be blamed, is it the children or their parents and guidance? For me, parents and guardians that purchase telephones have done wrong. They were ignorant of what the children are doing, not knowing that it would affect them.

A mature person knows what he or she likes in telephones’ programmes, they would select programmes that benefit them. These days, telephones are used for business communications, meetings on lines due to COVID- 19 Pandemic.

There are likewise mature people who used telephones for wrong activities not only children. Telephones are good if they are used for good activities. However, several people died because they used telephones in the wrong way.   

May God bless us all.

