Who is responsible for oil money?

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

In the report published in the newspaper yesterday, the First Vice President Dr Riek Machar said President Salva Kiir Mayardit and him didn’t know where the money of oil was going, since the Independence of South Sudan. Both of them and citizens were complaining about money oil. He went on and said that after Independence, there was a conflict that erupted in 2013 and it continued for some years.

However, the statement of the First Vice President was confusing, for the reason that nobody could believe both of them had no idea about money of oil. If he can say the money of oil has not proper records in government account maybe some people would believe. Several people know there were productions of oil in Sudan and other places during those years.

The number of barrels in daily production was reported sometimes back, except the figure of the amount was not disclosed to the public. The minister of petroleum was doing his work in those years. I am sure they were giving a report about how much production was and the sales in the international market.

If President Kiir doesn’t know, that was weakness and corruption in the country. Ministers of Finance, Petroleum and the Governor of Central bank are supposed to know because the money is being deposited in the bank. It means there were a lot of corruption happening with public funds without accountability and the notice of leadership in the country. Oil was been considered one of the main revenues in the country, where the government was getting money during those years?

If that was the situation of oil money, what could be the solution for it? Is leadership to continue in the same situation of not knowing the money generated from the oil. There must be something wrong with using money. It is unfortunate to get such a condition from the responsible person in the country. Who will be accounted for the oil money, since the Independence up to this moment, where many Ministers were fired.

Government should come with a solution on how to account for government funds from any source. We cannot continue in the environment of not knowing the main source of funds being used in the country.

May God bless us all.