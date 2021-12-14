jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, December 15th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtWho is responsible for oil money?
A foot for thought

Who is responsible for oil money?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

In the report published in the newspaper yesterday, the First Vice President Dr Riek Machar said President Salva Kiir Mayardit and him didn’t know where the money of oil was going, since the Independence of South Sudan. Both of them and citizens were complaining about money oil. He went on and said that after Independence, there was a conflict that erupted in 2013 and it continued for some years.

However, the statement of the First Vice President was confusing, for the reason that nobody could believe both of them had no idea about money of oil. If he can say the money of oil has not proper records in government account maybe some people would believe. Several people know there were productions of oil in Sudan and other places during those years.

The number of barrels in daily production was reported sometimes back, except the figure of the amount was not disclosed to the public. The minister of petroleum was doing his work in those years. I am sure they were giving a report about how much production was and the sales in the international market.

If President Kiir doesn’t know, that was weakness and corruption in the country. Ministers of Finance, Petroleum and the Governor of Central bank are supposed to know because the money is being deposited in the bank. It means there were a lot of corruption happening with public funds without accountability and the notice of leadership in the country. Oil was been considered one of the main revenues in the country, where the government was getting money during those years?

If that was the situation of oil money, what could be the solution for it? Is leadership to continue in the same situation of not knowing the money generated from the oil. There must be something wrong with using money. It is unfortunate to get such a condition from the responsible person in the country. Who will be accounted for the oil money, since the Independence up to this moment, where many Ministers were fired.

Government should come with a solution on how to account for government funds from any source. We cannot continue in the environment of not knowing the main source of funds being used in the country.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Do well for the Glory of God

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor These days, there were a lot of death cases in the country; as a result, we had missed important people in the country.  It was a great loss in the families and communities at large. We need to find out where the problems came from? Maybe there was something wrong on our side, as families and communities. Maybe we had gone wrong in front of God; we are not doing things according to the will of God. We need to go back and ask...
A foot for thought

Election in 2023

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday the special representative of the secretary general, Nicholas Haysom said 2023 elections are possible if parties to the agreement agreed to run it. He continued to say that elections are complicated business logistically, it is very expensive , for example transportation of ballots boxes, transport system to move ballots from place to another and  so many others. What Haysom said was true; the most important is that all parties to Revitalized peace agreement are to agree upon the coming elections.So that they...
A foot for thought

AWiM three -day conference ended

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor African Women in Media (AWiM} conference had ended yesterday. I am very grateful to be one of the speakers for this big event that took place in African countries. It was attended by many people around the world to understand challenges  women are facing and how are they going to overcome them. The solutions will take time based on understanding of people on women and how they look on women in traditional way, of different cultures in Africa. Women need to stand firm...
A foot for thought

Why women become journalists

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor This is a big question that everybody should know the reasons why women became journalists in Africa. It is also importance to make research and find out who were the first women in communication. Each country should come out with the names of women who joined the profession.  For example, in South Sudan who were those first women in media. Sometimes we didn’t keep records of those women for the coming generation to know. The reason for women becoming journalists could be because...
error: Content is protected !!