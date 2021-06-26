WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR BRIGHT STARS’ WOES

Something is not right from the statements coming from South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) and Biolab where the Bright Stars football players were tested before leaving for the Arab world Match which was to be played in Qatar. A number of players were supposed to have tested negative turned out to be positive on arrival in Qatar and were to be isolated. SSFA remained firm that the Ministry of Health had authorized them to have players tested at Biolab and not any other health facility in Juba. There is the national laboratory where official cases are mostly tested. Right Stars were on national assignment and would have had their tests carried out at the public facility instead of private one. The lab had earlier revealed that among all those tested, only one of them was positive. There seems to be some contradictions and this is where the public would wish to know the truth if indeed the laboratory did proper work or not. Questions are being asked if true the Ministry directed the football team to be tested at this particular institution and if so, why? Whose interests could some officials in the ministry who directed the team to this laboratory be serving. The choice should have been left for the association without interference. Biolab is not saying how the test was done that within some hours on arrival, almost half of the team had tested positive. They are saying that they had nothing to do with the team after the test which could be true but they had everything to have their own experts monitor the team before departure as they had proved one case to be positive and let the case leave their premises without informing the relevant authorities which could have isolated the case for preventive measures. They should not point a finger at anyone because if this was spread then they are in the mix together.