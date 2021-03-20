WHO IS MISQUOTING WHO

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

It takes two to tangle and this is the truth because one must be intertwined to complete the circle. My colleague was in news search off the bit from main assignments when the doors were shut in his face because those who would allow him to see the boss were not ready to give him a chance he had asked for. He told me that before he took the mission to this famous and well known state owned firm, he had made calls time and again to the boss who seems to have been in meetings after meeting solving some management crisis. Failing to get a nod, he picked his phone and made a call to someone he thought would help him be ushered in to the boss. That person gave him a nod to go and indeed he went and was taken to the boss’s office only to be met with a chain of protocol requirements. The boss was in but did not say no or yes but one of his hand man told my colleague that he should come back and will be called when the boss is ready for such interviews or talks. This is understandable somehow but why not let the boss know the nature and urgency of the matter at hand. The press needs just a minute to confirm the information they have. It is somehow unfortunate that matters of national interests could be shelved or be put to a stop just by one person who could have saved some wrongs from occurring. Worse, if only what touches on them went somehow without the correct information, they would be on the first line shouting to the top of their voices for being misquoted. Why play double game. Public offices are not permanent residences for individuals. The holders of these offices come and go, therefore it is always good to remain truthful to professional callings unless you are misplaced and put in a position through back-up favours. The holders of the offices must know that the public have all the right to know what is happening in these dockets good or bad because they are the tax payers and employers of those holding offices. It is pointless to play naive of these facts because at the end one would want to blame the media for their unfortunate doings. They should sit in these public offices well aware that they are not the only ones who qualified but that there are others who would do better when given such chances. They should learn from the past that when they are appointed there are all, manners of congratulatory messages from kith and kin whose objectives are to draw attention for future support or recognitions. What is important do not keep public information secret because they are cheating themselves. The public have a right to know and have a right to question. Therefore such people should not take advantage and hide themselves under the pretext of being misquoted.