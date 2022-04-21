jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, April 22nd, 2022
HomeOpinionEditorialWHO IS A TRUE FRIEND
Editorial

WHO IS A TRUE FRIEND

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

I often wonder and ask myself this disturbing question “Who is a true friend” The answer that came to me this time was that “does someone who is a true friend stand up for you’’. When others try to hurt you emotionally or physically, they do everything they can to make sure you stay safe. They don’t care who is trying to harm you; they will defend you anytime, anywhere. If they can help you, they do it without reservation or reward” This is just a short description of who a true friend is or should be. But is this work in your or my world. Rarely does it work because human beings are full of unpredictable mischiefs that you cannot know when they are stabbing you at the back? Going by the recent experience in my dome, l came to realize that you are your own best friend and must always stand for yourself without looking over your shoulders. Be careful for nothing, but in everything by prayers and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. This is the only consolation l have whenever l am faced with the world of others who pretend to be true friends but normally turn out to be the dagger used by enemies at night. There is a saying that “he who shares a meal with you always knows your weaker spot” They are wolves in goatskin and can punch on you any time because they have your secret and know your weaknesses. Worse still they have lips, mouths and tongues that can cut the edge like razor blades. Someone who has tested the wrath of these like people will understand what l am talking about. I dread and fear them because at one point my colleague was a victim of these people. They coined and orchestrated so many lies and rumors that at the end we decided to ignore them. Even with our action they still continued but we were sure that the last laugh would be sweeter than ever. Indeed we do not drum beating but can assure you that when God is on your side, nothing can stop your success.

Aaron Horn, LMFT once reviewed what a true friend is

It is normal to question your friendships and what they mean to you. If you find yourself questioning your friendships, a therapist might be able to guide you towards fostering better relationships. A therapist can help you improve your overall well-being through relationship growth, as well as topics including social anxiety, loneliness, and much more.

Do your friends often disappoint you? Do they put you down all the time? Do they abandon you when you need them most? If so, maybe it’s time to find a new definition of a true friend. Here are some of the things to look for when you choose the people you’ll trust with your friendship.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

JUBA STADIUM SHOULD BE COMPLETED ON TIME

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The current construction of Juba International Stadium is set to be completed in June this year, just two months to go. The new face is slotted to have 35,000 capacity at one given time as opposed to the initial planned 7,000 capacity. The cost may be wanting but it should be understood that the world body FIFA is in the lead in contributing to and supporting the project. This time around the management of funds should be keenly monitored and the local football body put in focus to properly account...
Editorial

From Easter to Pope’s Visit

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Guest Akol Arop Akol Odongo Odoyo Peace begins at home and to society and in the same way, conflict as part of human life could start from home (individuals) and then spread outside to affect others. This shows that the confusions that South Sudan has been going through are first from personal concepts and then escalated by those who don’t seek the truth out of rumors. Simply, an example could be a hate speech or one picking a gun to kill someone he has an issue with. When relatives...
Editorial

Pay attention to Abyei issues

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The two sisterly countries which should handle the Abyei problems seem too busy that they could not pay attention to the disputed land. Lives are perishing day by day, but there is no quick solution to bring peaceful settlement. Sudan is undergoing a serious political crisis which is characterized with demonstrations by citizens demanding a civilian government to be installed while South Sudan, on the other side, is also experiencing both political and communal conflicts despite the peace process going on. This means the two governments are very busy that...
Editorial

MIXED REACTIONS ON RESUMPTION OF JONGLEI CANAL

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Malek Arol Dhieu (Guest)Since the Jonglei Canal's resumption was announced, there has been an unusual argument between proposers and opposers about whether or not the resumption would be allowed. However, the weighing scale seems to drop in favor of the opposers because the repercussions of the canal outmaneuver the benefits and so, opposers have abandoned singing other songs they used to sing before, but ventured into singing the song of 'NO, NO for Jonglei Canal's construction, giving a very concerning reason that "it jeopardizes our people's lives". When the...
error: Content is protected !!