Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

I often wonder and ask myself this disturbing question “Who is a true friend” The answer that came to me this time was that “does someone who is a true friend stand up for you’’. When others try to hurt you emotionally or physically, they do everything they can to make sure you stay safe. They don’t care who is trying to harm you; they will defend you anytime, anywhere. If they can help you, they do it without reservation or reward” This is just a short description of who a true friend is or should be. But is this work in your or my world. Rarely does it work because human beings are full of unpredictable mischiefs that you cannot know when they are stabbing you at the back? Going by the recent experience in my dome, l came to realize that you are your own best friend and must always stand for yourself without looking over your shoulders. Be careful for nothing, but in everything by prayers and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. This is the only consolation l have whenever l am faced with the world of others who pretend to be true friends but normally turn out to be the dagger used by enemies at night. There is a saying that “he who shares a meal with you always knows your weaker spot” They are wolves in goatskin and can punch on you any time because they have your secret and know your weaknesses. Worse still they have lips, mouths and tongues that can cut the edge like razor blades. Someone who has tested the wrath of these like people will understand what l am talking about. I dread and fear them because at one point my colleague was a victim of these people. They coined and orchestrated so many lies and rumors that at the end we decided to ignore them. Even with our action they still continued but we were sure that the last laugh would be sweeter than ever. Indeed we do not drum beating but can assure you that when God is on your side, nothing can stop your success.

Aaron Horn, LMFT once reviewed what a true friend is

It is normal to question your friendships and what they mean to you. If you find yourself questioning your friendships, a therapist might be able to guide you towards fostering better relationships. A therapist can help you improve your overall well-being through relationship growth, as well as topics including social anxiety, loneliness, and much more.

Do your friends often disappoint you? Do they put you down all the time? Do they abandon you when you need them most? If so, maybe it’s time to find a new definition of a true friend. Here are some of the things to look for when you choose the people you’ll trust with your friendship.