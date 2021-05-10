WHO, Gov’t sound alarm as neighbours report Indian COVID-19 variant

By James Atem Kuir

The Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) have warned the public against relaxing guard as neighbouring countries detect Indian coronavirus variant which is blamed for spike in infections.

The variant named, B.1.617-partly believed to be responsible for explosion in infection in recent days in the Asian nation has been detected in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Sudan among others.

These neighbouring countries have banned passenger flights to and from India over concerns of the mutation which has been seen to present more danger than the original strain first detected in Wuhan, China.

Addressing press during a weekly briefing on COVID-19 at the Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (EOC)on Sunday, Dr. Wamala Joseph Francis, WHO country preparedness officer said the government is advised to strengthen surveillance along borders with countries where the variant has been located.

He strongly urged the public to remain vigilant and continue observing social distancing, regular hand washing and wearing of facemasks.

“The message is that there are many variants, some of which are more dangerous. So, we advise countries to strengthen surveillance and continue to do sequencing while the public continue to adhere to the preventive measures,” said Dr. Wamala Francis.

Dr. Richard LinoLako, the COVID-19 incident manager emphasized that taking vaccine and adherence to preventive measures will help in fighting the virus.

“So taking the vaccine here will break the circle of infection,” he said.

So far over 5,000have been vaccinated in the ongoing vaccination campaign which will be extended to the states this week according to the health official.