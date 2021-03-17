WHO enlightens Journalists on Covid-19 vaccines

By Yiep Joseph Lueth

The World Health Organization (WHO)external communication department yesterday briefed journalists on covid-19 vaccines at public laboratory premises.

Mohamed Jamila, theHead for external communication department atthe WHO stated that the aim of the briefingwas to equip Journalists with knowledge on reporting about the covid-19 vaccines.

He explained to the journalists that the vaccines necessary preparationswere already in place and roll-out campaigns will begin as soon as the COVAX-approved doses arrive in the country.

The vaccine sharing scheme, COVAX had in February allocated 864000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines.

Jamilaadded that concerned departments within the WHO will work with communities to continue disseminating vital information about Covid-19 vaccines.

“World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health invited few media houses to attend this briefing due to the fear for corona virus,” She said.

Meanwhile the staff at the Ministry of Health,Buay JamesappreciatedWorld Health Organization for their support to fight covid-19.

He added that the ministry of Health will cooperate and work with the World Health Organization in fighting corona virus in South Sudan.

On the other hand, Dineen Brendan a member of theWHO communication team encouraged all the journalists to use necessary pictures that can persuademany peopleto accept the covid-19 vaccines.

“The covid-19 vaccines willbe rolled out very soon in South Sudan like in other countries,” Brendan said.

Healso encouraged all journalist to use free and friendly language when reporting on the Covid-19 vaccines.

“It is your role as journalists to disseminate information concerning the vaccines to internally displaced persons, the refugees and other hard to reach areas,” he said.