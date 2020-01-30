WHO chief confident in China’s epidemic prevention and control ability

Source: Xinhua

The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tuesday said the WHO speaks highly of the decisive measures the Chinese government has taken and is confident in China’s epidemic prevention and control ability.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the remarks when meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

Tedros said the WHO and the international community speaks highly of and fully affirms the decisive measures the Chinese government has taken, and appreciates China’s great efforts in curbing the spread of pneumonia.

He said the WHO does not recommend the evacuation of nationals, and called on the international community to remain calm and not overreact. The WHO is confident in China’s epidemic prevention and control ability.

After the outbreak of pneumonia, China identified the pathogens in record time, shared the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus with the WHO and other countries, and carried out a series of effective measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Tedros said, adding that the power of China’s system and the effectiveness of its measures are “rarely seen in the world” and are “admirable.”

He said the WHO hopes to strengthen cooperation with China and is willing to provide all necessary help.

Wang said China appreciates the WHO’s objective and just stance and its full recognition to China’s anti-virus measures. “Your visit to China not only shows your support for China but also injects impetus into China’s cooperation with the WHO,” said Wang.

“We have full capability, confidence and resources to overcome the epidemic at an early date,” Wang said.

China is willing to continuously deepen cooperation with the international community, especially the WHO, in an open and transparent manner to contribute to global public health, Wang said.