WHO announces arrival of COVAX vaccine

By James Atem Kuir

The delayed arrival of the 60,000 vaccine doses sponsored byCOVAXfacility, will be ‘sometimes’ next week, says World Health Organization (WHO) South Sudan Incident Manager for Covid-19.

Sacha Bootsma, the WHO Covid-19 Incident Manager said the AstraZeneca vaccine doses would be shifted to Juba next week [the third week of August], to be followed by another 60,000-dose consignment in the last quarter of this year.

“The second batch of the AstraZeneca vaccines through the COVAX facility is expected come sometimes next week. In addition, [another] 60,000 doses is expected at the last quarter of this year so that will be a little bit later,”Bootsma said Sunday during a weekly press briefing on Covid-19 at the Public Health Emergency Operation Center (EOC).

South Sudan recentlycompleted administering 60,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines which were part of 132000 jabs delivered by COVAX facility in late March. The Ministry of Health gave back 72,000to COVAX as low turn for vaccination marred the exercise inApril.

The arrival of the second batch of vaccines was first communicated by Dr. John Rumunu, theMinistry of Health Acting Incident Manager for Covid-19 last week. Dr. Rumunu on Sunday,August 1, 2021, said the 60,000 doses were expected this second week of August.

The world most infectious strain, the Delta variant has been detected in the country since July 19.

Up to Monday August 9, 2021, there have been 11,121 positive cases, 120 deaths and 10,857 recoveries recorded in South Sudan since the arrival of the pandemic in last year, according to the daily Covid-19 situation report.

The report also indicated that three people were admitted under severe condition in the Covid-19 treatment facility, the Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Unit (IDU) as of yesterday.

The Ministry of Health reiterated call for strict adherence to the preventive measures including; wearing of facemasks, regular washing, and observing social distancing among others.