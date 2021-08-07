jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, August 7th, 2021
WHITAKER launches business plan competition

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative (WPDI), together with other partners launched a business plan competition to young people in order to acquire business skills in the country.

Speaking to media yesterday, the Business Boot Camp Manager Gama Hassan said that, the program was to provide the skills in business management for the period of three phases.

“WhitakerPeaceand Development Initiative hasrealized that, the issue of jobs become a problem for the youth, because the jobs are not enough but the best way WPDI has come up to engage youth by creating their own businesses in order to keep them busy.

We organized what we call business plan competition for period of three months in order to take them through which they can develop proper business plan.

We do this to support them to identify good business opportunities in the community andwhen they have done that, we give them period to go out and develop their business plan after that, they come and present business competition to us,”

He added that the initiative was supporting by giving funds for those young people to start the business.Learning skills for this yearhas drop low but due to Covid-19, it has interrupted the schedule, because majority of young people have been trained before Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in the country.

He revealed that business plan competition would help young people to be capable of depending in themselves and prepare themfor the roadmap of success in their business skills. Some of business plan competitions provide awards to their winners in the form of seed funding and mentorship from successful entrepreneurs and business leaders.

“One of the biggest advantage of getting started with entrepreneurship at the age of youth is the opportunity to learn important skills such as teamwork, networking, problem-solving, critical thinking, innovation and self-discipline. All these skills can help in school performance and later in life,”

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
