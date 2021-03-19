jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, March 19th, 2021
A foot for thought

Where is the vaccine for Covid-19?

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Last month, the government told the media that the vaccine for Coronavirus Pandemic was approved for South Sudan and was going to arrive soon. Since that time up to now, there is no information about it. What happened was not clear on the side of the government. People are wondering why the government is quiet about the information that was made public. If there is any change, it is better to inform the public about it.

On the other hand, there were rumors that the vaccine had arrived in the country but it was not made public and there was no sign of any vaccination. Anyway, the government cannot be silent on information that was made yet it is about people’s life. Better to inform the public on what had taken place.  Living in assumption could not help us to determine health progress of the people in the country. The public wants to hear information from the government as the right source.

Recently, it was reported that the rate of people testing positive with Coronavirus and those who died was increasing from time to time, especially in the states. What will come in the mind of people with such information about vaccine delivered in media? It would give different perspective and at the end, the information will end with a different report.

Anything concerning health is sensitive; the government should make it clear for people to understand it officially as reported.

Rumors could be right or fake information because it has no bases of clear source from Government officials or other institutions.

As many people are praying to God on the situation of COVID-19, let us have trust on Him and hope that the situation will improve in the near future. The mostimportant thing is to follow up the rules imposed by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Our vaccine will be protection from God since He is the creator of all of us. There is nothing we can do more than our capacity except to invite the presence of God in our midst.

May God bless us all.

