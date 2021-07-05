jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, July 5th, 2021
Where is a place of suffering?

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

This question is wide, it depends on the way each and everybody understands life. How they suffer, it is the way how they lead lives.   There are many ways in which people suffer. The Holy Bible tells us, there is suffering after death if you didn’t lead a good life on earth. That depends on your knowledge of God and your understanding of life on earth. Many people believed on the way they lead life on earth if it is good, means they are in Heaven, bad they are in Hell.

Bible tell us a good life is in Jesus Christ no another than Him. How to reach eternal life is to do good things when you are still alive. That is the understanding of Christianity. For an ordinary person, when he or she is sick, in prison, living in a bad situation and suffering. It is because of the pains the person may experience in the process of being sick or condition in the prison. The differences are that, prison is mostly for criminals or keeping those who have mental issues and others.

 Sicknesses are caused by many things.  For example these days, there are many cases of accidents, mostly caused by cars or Bodaboda drivers. Due to recklessness or where drivers have no experience and are still learning on the roads?

Currently, many people are suffering in different hospitals and enduring severe pains. Those who are admitted in Juba Teaching Hospital, generally the hospital isgood, the wards are maintained but the surroundings are very dirty.   It is not reflecting good image of a government hospital. A person can be affected with another disease if he or she is not taking care.  Juba Teaching Hospital is one of the oldest hospitals in South Sudan which need proper care.

National Ministry of Health should take the matter of cleanliness serious;hospital is a place for taking care of healthand needs dailycleanliness and experienced workers.

May God bless us all.

