WHERE ARE TECHNOCRATS TO CURB THREATS OF OIL EXPLORATION

It was yesterday the Minister of Environment and Forestry Josephine Napwon Cosmos, said the exploration of oil and the possible resumption of the Jonglei Canal Project poses a major threat to the existence of Africa’s largest wetlands called Sudd, and the people living along the Sudd. On the shoulders of the experts in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry hang a lot of technocratic roles to carry out, one is the protection of the environment in its entirety, meaning including what lies in its belly and that which lies on its face. Another is the protection of people from the repercussions resulting from the exploration of environmental products such as oil, minerals, and trees, among others. Up to date, there are illegal practices in the exploration of such valuable resources and innumerable effects on the nearby inhabitants, but the experts go quiet about this while it is their sole responsibility to hint to the nation of the current and future effects of oil exploration. Now that the Sudd wetlands is under capital threat and it provides water for livestock, wildlife and acts as a source of fish, are lives not in jeopardy already? Remember the existence of Sudd wetlands gives an ecological balance to insects, animals and humans, for instance, the insects that would destroy crops in highlands are attracted by Sudd wetlands, the animals that would graze pasture in the Sudd wetlands can migrate to graze crops, and the humans that would survive on the fish of the Sudd wetlands can switch to surviving on the scarce products of agriculture. The time that the technocrats in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry have taken to show their technocracy is abnormal because they shouldn’t be awakened by threats that they should have prevented if they had expertise in environment and forestry. They even have the right to tell the nation to hold on the oil exploration if they see the number of repercussions are too overwhelming for people and the environment itself to withstand. Until when such a live-saving expertise are exercised it is then that shall extinction of resources be halted, and the lives of people saved.