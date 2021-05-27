When you rob and kill the poor

By Ngor Khot Garang

As human being, none of us is oblivious of the reasons why God put us here. We are just here for specific reasons and that is to live, improve this world and we leave it a better place more than we found it. What are we doing that when we are on our deathbeds, we would shake our heads and feel proud for the great work we have done?

What are we doing for the coming generations, something that will make them proud and celebrate us for generations? Folks, we are not growing younger and this world will never be what we want it to be without us taking immediate actions.

We are dust in the passing and we don’t get second in this game of life. The reason why American and Chinese are competing is not that they would live forever; they are doing it for the following generations? What is it that we want them to learn? Do we want them to learn killing, tribalism, corruption or love and hard work?

There are people who have left the world almost in ruin. They have killed thousands of people to secure political seats or simply to obtain one. They have left disturbing images in the minds of people and nobody wants to remember them for what they have done but the impacts and the lives they have claimed continues to remind us of how wicked they were and I think by the time they died, some people must have danced to celebrate their deaths and wished they should just go to everlasting fire to atone for what they have done on earth.

This is a reminder that, in life, nobody becomes good by pouring people’s blood unless the whole world becomes mad. When we think of Rasputin, Adolf Hitler, Bin Laden, Pol Pot and Mao Zedong.

Though they were renowned political figures, you will never take pride in them or wish to be like them because their actions have poured blood of millions of people in the world. Others are praying asking God not to reincarnate them in our present day. But sad to accept is the fact that our world seems hopeless and humanity in fear of their lives from those who use them to cling to power or to maintain one.

As I speak now, millions of people are hungry and thousand more on death row because they can’t go to dig in their gardens for the fear of being killed and coronavirus. Thousands of children are out of school with many of them homeless because those who used to take care of them (parents) got killed during the war and all those who should have contributed to the development of the country have ran to seek refuge in neighboring countries.

All in the name of leadership or to have one’s name written in history. It is okay your name is now known, go on and celebrate. It is a mission accomplished. But are your actions good or worth of emulation? What have you left behind for others or the younger generation to learn? Or did you just kill people so that the younger generations learn the tactics of war.

I feel sorry for you and those who would be inspired by your bad deeds. I feel sorry for you because God will never forgive you unless you repent and change.

Many families who were comfortable with their meager salaries are now facing life threatening economic hardships and they are calling God asking why He gave them people who would just rob them of their happiness and peace. We are crying for peace and it becomes very hard to achieve.

Why was it easy to go to war with ourselves than to accept that we are all wrong and there is need to accept ourselves? Don’t let your children fall into the trap you set because if you do that is one of the greatest mistakes you will forever regret for the rest of your life.

Children learn from adults and if I may ask, what have we taught them? Haven’t we taught them how to fight with gun not pen that incase of any disagreement with one another one should just rush, get the gun and employ it on the people. That is what we have taught them and am not wrong to say if we don’t change ourselves, if we don’t make peace with ourselves, they are going to be the unfortunate generation of their time because they will trace our foot prints and even go where we have not reached.

Let us strive to set good examples for others. It costs nothing and your existence would mean a lot to the world. We don’t live so that we would be remembered or appreciated. We are here to inspire and bring hope to humanity and the struggling majority.

If you go to the hospital now, you will see people who are fighting for their lives on hospital beds with thin or no hopes of recovery because of weak health care systems. If you walk a little further, you get young children wandering on the streets because they do not know where to go.

This is a clear indication that we have not done enough to leave this world a better place for others and if we continue to live like this, we will have a lot of questions to answer if we appear before the highest God in times to come if our days on earth comes to an end.

When you go home tonight, look at your family and the kind of life they are leading. If you are a politician, you will understand the destruction you have brought to your people. You are enjoying free money and your people are dying like cattle. How do you feel? If you can’t deliver services to better the lives of poor South Sudanese, don’t kill them.