When you fail in life, suspect not your enemy but your cousin.

By Malek Arol Dhieu.

A saying in Dinka language goes ‘’a cousin checks on you with a hoe meanwhile a maternal uncle checks on you with an edible thing’’. The reason why a cousin checks on you with a hoe follows an intention that if he finds you dead, then he will bury you immediately with that hoe, that’s to say cousins wish cousins death and other bad things that go contrary with life. When you become rich, the number one person to feel jealous is your cousin and so do your enemies. A few cousins are of pure hearts but a big number of them is perilous. The etiology of all this is inheritance which is common among many tribes in South Sudan. The first wish of death comes when you begin having resources so that you die and your cousin or brother inherits the resources, the second wish of death comes when you have married a beautiful wife so that this beautiful wife is inherited, and the third wish of death comes when your daughter reaches a marrying age so that her dowries are consumed by heirs. However, inheritance has rules that are followed, I do not know in other tribes but in Dinka, an elder brother does not inherit a wife of a younger brother but a younger brother does so. If one does not have a younger brother or his younger brothers are still immature to inherit, then a cousin especially a cousin of his age is chosen to inherit. Initially, a wife had no choice to reject whoever was chosen by family members but with advancement, a little favor is given to widows now to choose if they see the one chosen by family members is unfit for them. Children that will be born will still be children of the dead one. So what is the benefit here, is it sex, boiled water for bathing, porridge or pride of being chosen by a wife or family members? Why do cousins trouble other cousins for such reasons? My core aim in the course of this article is not to set apart cousins but to make them aware of themselves so that they keep an eye on each other. A story goes, two cousins living in one of the defunct states drew in their match of wanting to kill each other for leadership. One cousin became a chief by inheritance but the other cousin felt jealous so much of this until his jealousy pushed him go to a magician to kill this chief so that he again inherits chieftaincy, but this chief was not easy himself, up to now nobody knows whether or not this chief went to that magician at first for protection. The magician told that cousin to buy a black cock and kill it at night in front of the chief’s house, and gave him an assurance that, by doing so without failure, the chief would die the same night. The cousin did it as instructed by the magician but when he was about to leave, he couldn’t move half a kilometer, his legs couldn’t raise an inch at all as if there was no gravity around the area he was standing in. He spent the whole night standing until morning when passers-by found him and alerted the chief of what was happening outside. The chief, as if he knew the problem, delayed until almost all people in the village gathered in the house and came out to witness himself. After letting onlookers know what was it, the chief moved toward him and slapped his thighs as if playing, then immediately he raised his legs and sadly ran to his house. Up to now, a lot of bewitches are happening between them but neither of them succeeds in killing the other, but this bewitches rebound on innocent children and wives. Take it from me that there are a lot of stories to tell about cousins. One cousin created an anonymous Facebook account against the other cousin who stayed with him together in one room following the reason that this innocent cousin was made responsible for keeping money for daily up-keeps at home. He used to insult him every day but this innocent cousin showed him insults thinking he could help him find a way of tracing this person out, but all in vain. He went as far as mentioning the type of food this innocent cousin ate daily, all colors of his clothes and all the names of his girlfriends but no day, this innocent cousin never doubted of his roommate. One very blessed day, God made him forget deleting his anonymous name on the log in page and the same God made this innocent cousin shortly borrow his cousin’s phone to log in with it. Sadly, he found the same name and clicked it to prove whether or not it is the same anonymous name that has been insulting him for years, and he found the whole lot true, then he sat down to cry with tears saying that I’ve accepted to break the 5th commandment because of this person but finally, I’ve it my own cousin. He called a family gathering and revealed it, then settled peacefully and sealed with prayers.

The author is a medical student, University of Juba.

