When on your knees, remember God

By Ngor Khot Garang

Sometimes life can be really hard and there are moments when we feel like we are worthless when we get knocked down by life and things become totally unpredictable. You may be a young man or a woman and you have endured the hardest blows of life for a very long time but sadly, things remain the same or they are getting worse and nothing is improving.

Life pushes you down and hit you when you try to get back up. That is the sad part of it and the good part of it is that things will eventually change for the better. It doesn’t matter what kind of names you call yourself. God sees you in your desperate situation. In your lonely jungle, he is always around and you should not worry because you are still there and that is a blessing.

I know within your heart, there are times you feel like you should cut your life short to end the suffering you are in but something inside youwhispers in a soft tone. “Don’t do that, you are still standing”.

Then you became energized and a little moment later you become low again. That is how life is, it is fair and living is not easy, times get hard, people struggle to get by and constantly put on spot. But you know what? Wear that biggest smile and let people see your teeth outside even though you want to cry.

You have million reasons to cut your life short. And I understand your tears heal your wounds but you must fight hard to live even when you were destined for death.

This is not the time to give up or let the things of this world put you on the edge. How many times have you woken up healthy and how many times have you slept with an empty tummy since you were born and you are still struggling, going to school and also find a job?

Can’t you ask yourself what kept you all this long? Let me tell you the secret, despite what you are going through or what you have been through, there is something to live that awaits you there and it needs you to believe in yourself and take every setback as a stepping stone.

We are living in a very envious world where the successful ones are praised and the losers hated, I don’t want to encourage you to work hard so that you be praised but to give your life a meaning and inspire others to do the same.

The truth is that not everyone loves you to succeed in life but who needs them anyway? You are yourself and nothing else. If it is very tough with you now and your next door friend who feeds on buttered bread is laughing at you, don’t let it discourage you. Just know that God created you for something only that time is still raw to have it in your grasp.

This life needs you to be strong in heart but the saddest part of it is that, those who are courageous wipe tears that never stops and the weaker ones die before their time, but all in all, by hook or by crook, thedetermined hearts will wave the flag of victory to show anyone who dare to care that there is absolutely nothing hard in life if you chose to follow your own path.

You can go on now and impact your world with your gifts. You are a combination of rare and special human being and the hardships you are in will vanish likea morning dew. I understand how it feels but try to always stand tall and don’t let your hope fall off the wagon because without hope, you are nobody. You need to stand firm and know that this is not the end of the world. The problems and everything you are going through. This is just to develop you not to break you.

Thanks for reading Finding Hope