WHEN KILLING BECOMES THE NEW NORMAL

Odongo Odoyo

By Ngor Khot Garang [GUEST]

You can and will buy the idea that mass killing has become a part of life in South Sudan, it is a new normal. People can be killed today and the bandits will have to go away with it. For sure, there is nothing new about the new normal. The killing of innocent people has become the order of the day and our government seems to be doing little or nothing about it. Today, South Sudan is faced with an unprecedented crisis, so much so that nothing in our history prepares us for such a time as this. What we have done before be it liberation struggle or whatsoever doesn’t matter; all that matters is our present situation. As long as we are not actively engaged in seeking solutions to these intractable issues, we are actually, wittingly or unwittingly, actively promoting it. I heard that president Kiir on Thursday met with Sudan’s governor of Darfur to probe into the killing in the Abyei region by the Misseriya nomads. The Misseriya Arabs in Khartoum who are residents in the Darfur region and Southern Kordofan state have long been accused of carrying out attacks on Abyei including two this year which left about 38 people dead. The president, Salva Kiir told the governor that there was a need to put the fire out and have the disputes resolved amicably but what we still don’t know is when this meeting will come to fruition. Our people need peace and security to carry on with their daily activities. There was also the incident of Magwi between the host communities and the cattle keepers where innocent lives from the cattle keepers and host communities were lost. There seems to be nothing done about it but this is not the way we will move forward as a nation. We have come a long way and killing ourselves alone is one mistake we will forever regret. The host community, is farmers and this is how they survive. They grow crops and sell. Of course, their soil is fertile and could supply the rest of the country if there is peace in this country. And there are these cattle keepers, they have got cattle and this is their way of life. It happened that their home is not safe, so they have to move to look for greener pastures for their animals. Now the meeting point which should have brought the crop and cattle people together ended up being a battleground. This should not be a blame game, the government must ensure that further shedding of innocent blood is prevented so that people can go about with their daily businesses.