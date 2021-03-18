jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, March 18th, 2021
HomeCover StoryWhen all you had to do is shed tears
Cover Story

When all you had to do is shed tears

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Ngor Khot Garang

If I am not mistaken a lot have happened over the years and you could not understand the reason behind your slow progress or failure in life. You have remained strong for a very long time but your efforts only come back to laugh at you.

What does this mean? Have I wronged God or am I here by mistake? God must really be annoyed with me if my birth was not by accident but God should have informed me how I wronged him so that I change myself.

Now that he is just quiet and doesn’t want to see me through my suffering. You bring a lot of things in your mind but you couldn’t understand. This is life. It is very unfair. It never treats people the same.

All you need is patience, hope and nothing more. It will cost you nothing. It works, trust me.When you refuse to give up, you will come back with a testimony. Play it right and carry your cross.  Nobody will help you when it is heavy but it is worth it. It is painful but it is part of life.

I know your worries are too many; maybe you are thinking about the future and nothing seemed to be promising.  Maybe you recently lost your job,  contract  or maybe you are coping with the death of a  loved one in the family or probably someone you love so much betrayed you or walked away to meet someone else leaving you with children to look after.

Maybe you don’t have enough to send your children to school or provide for them food. Maybe you are asking God why you have to go through so much pain, failure, hardships and rejection.Why you are the only onesuffering ?

You may want to commit suicide.You may want to throw in the towel.You may feel like you are the last in the race.  You may feel like God was wrong to create you or that he had planned to create somebody and mistakenly created you instead.

If you are in this line or if you are reading this piece and you are feeling like slipping down from the building of your faith.  I came to tell you that your story did not end here.  “Never give up”.  You may be thinking that killing yourself is the best choice because it will end your suffering, pains and daily struggles. You are very wrong. However, if there is anything it will do for you, it is to just put everything on the edge.

As long as there is life, there is hope that tomorrow shall never be like today.  Every evening and after walking up in the morning, I always ask myself why am still alive and I found that there is something that God wants me to see.

For anyone whose faith is wavering, I want to let you know that our God hears every pondering of your heart. He sees your pains and He is going to heal you. Don’t despair.Our world is not a good place as we all know but all those who are relatively living good life were first knocked down several times by life and they braced themselves and stood still to face life.

The very fact that you are still  living today means that you still had a purpose to fulfill in life,  no matter how we look,  no matter how many times you had waited on  God to perform miracles and nothing worked out,  your life will change one day and everything about you will never be the same. 

As you push that wheel-barrow to pay your school fees, as you bake those breads to send your children to school, you still had a purpose to fulfill in life, there is still a lot of good stuffs that you have not seen yet.

Don’t be sorry for yourself, God has not forgotten you. He cannot abandon His own creatures.  He sees every single step you take every day. He sees every single tears that fall from your eye and no single tears has been lost.  Keep going regardless of any setback that you meet on your way.

I have a belief that the woman, man, girl or a boy you are going to become ten years from now, is going to lead the life that you always want to live.  Do not let your kids see those tears you have always tried to hide. Don’t let the world know that you are defeated. Do not let them bedispirited by your pain.  You have a story to tell them, work hard for them.  God bless you.

Thanks for reading Finding Hope and for being part of a community working towards complete transformation of South Sudan.

You Might Also Like

Cover Story

Religious leaders urged to follow Covid-19 measures

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Deng Ghai Deng Police authorities in Bor are urging churches to strictly observe Covid-19 preventive measures during service, saying stern penalties could be imposed against violators. The call comes amidst reports of continued public gatherings and events, including Sunday church services, without adherence to the stipulated preventive measures. This month, the National Taskforce on COVID-19, issued an order extending ban on all forms of social gatherings until 3rd April as the country witnessed a surge in cases. Lt. Colonel John MawutNgang, state’s police Spokesperson, told Juba Monitor that they...
Cover Story

Driven by unknown force to ask for a car on sale

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Malek Arol Dhieu It looks like the spirit inside me needs a car but the body is lazy to work for it. Up to now, I do not still know what made me so crazy like that to stop a car for sale and asked the driver how much it was when I actually know I have no coin in my pocket. Despite the newness of the model, I knew I was moved by something else but what is that thing else? A lot of thoughts came in my...
Cover Story

The journey to success needs no vehicles

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By MalekArolDhieu Malek Arol The journey to success, in other words, is a life journey that needs no hurriedness, no catalysts or any other shortcut that makes one reach it earlier than expected. What it needs is vigilance to make sure you never miss reaching it. It is actually a very long and crooked journey that one may not withstand, and it begins as early as the time when an ovum fuses with a sperm to develop in to a full human being after undergoing a lot of stages. That...
error: Content is protected !!