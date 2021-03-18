When all you had to do is shed tears

By Ngor Khot Garang

If I am not mistaken a lot have happened over the years and you could not understand the reason behind your slow progress or failure in life. You have remained strong for a very long time but your efforts only come back to laugh at you.

What does this mean? Have I wronged God or am I here by mistake? God must really be annoyed with me if my birth was not by accident but God should have informed me how I wronged him so that I change myself.

Now that he is just quiet and doesn’t want to see me through my suffering. You bring a lot of things in your mind but you couldn’t understand. This is life. It is very unfair. It never treats people the same.

All you need is patience, hope and nothing more. It will cost you nothing. It works, trust me.When you refuse to give up, you will come back with a testimony. Play it right and carry your cross. Nobody will help you when it is heavy but it is worth it. It is painful but it is part of life.

I know your worries are too many; maybe you are thinking about the future and nothing seemed to be promising. Maybe you recently lost your job, contract or maybe you are coping with the death of a loved one in the family or probably someone you love so much betrayed you or walked away to meet someone else leaving you with children to look after.

Maybe you don’t have enough to send your children to school or provide for them food. Maybe you are asking God why you have to go through so much pain, failure, hardships and rejection.Why you are the only onesuffering ?

You may want to commit suicide.You may want to throw in the towel.You may feel like you are the last in the race. You may feel like God was wrong to create you or that he had planned to create somebody and mistakenly created you instead.

If you are in this line or if you are reading this piece and you are feeling like slipping down from the building of your faith. I came to tell you that your story did not end here. “Never give up”. You may be thinking that killing yourself is the best choice because it will end your suffering, pains and daily struggles. You are very wrong. However, if there is anything it will do for you, it is to just put everything on the edge.

As long as there is life, there is hope that tomorrow shall never be like today. Every evening and after walking up in the morning, I always ask myself why am still alive and I found that there is something that God wants me to see.

For anyone whose faith is wavering, I want to let you know that our God hears every pondering of your heart. He sees your pains and He is going to heal you. Don’t despair.Our world is not a good place as we all know but all those who are relatively living good life were first knocked down several times by life and they braced themselves and stood still to face life.

The very fact that you are still living today means that you still had a purpose to fulfill in life, no matter how we look, no matter how many times you had waited on God to perform miracles and nothing worked out, your life will change one day and everything about you will never be the same.

As you push that wheel-barrow to pay your school fees, as you bake those breads to send your children to school, you still had a purpose to fulfill in life, there is still a lot of good stuffs that you have not seen yet.

Don’t be sorry for yourself, God has not forgotten you. He cannot abandon His own creatures. He sees every single step you take every day. He sees every single tears that fall from your eye and no single tears has been lost. Keep going regardless of any setback that you meet on your way.

I have a belief that the woman, man, girl or a boy you are going to become ten years from now, is going to lead the life that you always want to live. Do not let your kids see those tears you have always tried to hide. Don’t let the world know that you are defeated. Do not let them bedispirited by your pain. You have a story to tell them, work hard for them. God bless you.

Thanks for reading Finding Hope and for being part of a community working towards complete transformation of South Sudan.