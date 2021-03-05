jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, March 6th, 2021
HomeNewsWheelchair Basketball Federation demands compensation from SPLM-IO
News

Wheelchair Basketball Federation demands compensation from SPLM-IO

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Yiep Joseph Lueth

The South Sudan Wheelchair Basketball Federation is demanding compensation for their land cruiser double-cabin Toyota car destroyed allegedly by the SPLM-IO.

The letter seen by Juba Monitor signed by the federation legal advisor, Richard Ladu alleged that the vehicle was seized and taken by SPLM-IO when the 2013 war erupted.

The Wheelchair Basketball Federation’s deputy chairperson, Moses Aguer narrated that on 3rd December 2013, the Ministry of Defense and Chief of Staff of the Defense Forces donated a Toyota to the federation in order to ease movement and coordination of the federation officials.

Aguer revealed that the vehicle was given to them by James Hoth Mai, the Chief of Defense Forces by then. Due to challenges faced within the federation, they decided to put the vehicle for hiring and indeed it was hired by one of the organizations that agreed to pay 80,000 USD per month.

“Unfortunately, on 11 December 2013 during the war, a group of SPLM-IO seized the vehicle and used it to escape from Juba,” he said.

He added that on 5th March 2014, solders under command of Galtluak Kuol and James Chol informed the federation that the vehicle was destroyed during Malakal fighting between the SPLA-IO and government forces.

Mr.MosesAguer, stated that in 2016 the federation formed a committee to follow up and meet with the SPLA-IO members in order to negotiate, and that on meeting them the SPLA-IO members agreed to compensate the federation within due time.

He stated that IO leadership failed to fulfil what they promised to the federation pertaining the compensation up to now.

“We have given the IO a period of one week should they fail to turn up, we will file the law suit before Supreme Court,” he added.

Aguer added that they will continue to demand for their right until it will be done. 

You Might Also Like

News

Declaration by the High Representative, Josep Borrell on behalf of the European Union

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Press Release: One year after the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity, the EU takes positive note of recent announcements on transitional justice and the nomination of some of the local governments. Yet, too little progress has taken place and instability persists. The EU expects the South Sudanese Government to pursue and accelerate the implementation of the Peace Agreement. The humanitarian situation remains critical and an immediate system-wide scale-up of the humanitarian response led by the UN is needed. Parts of the country are facing famine likely...
News

PILOTS-Death in the airspace must stop

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By James Atem Kuir Continuous and massive death in the sky as a result of faulty and obsolete aircrafts that have flooded the country airspace must come to an end, South Sudan Pilots Association brusquely demanded. The strong statement came after the fatal plane crash in Pieri, Jonglei State that left all ten occupants aboard dead on Tuesday. A series of plane crash or air accidents have been witnessed, some involving rejected or banned from operating in neighbouring airspaces. According to a document availed to Juba Monitor Newspaper, the Kenyan...
News

SPLM standoff reaches IGAD

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Nema Juma Division and discord in the SPLM party in government shots  high with the Taban Deng Gai group writing to the IGADChair to intervene in resolving the matter. The group sent a letter signed by over 40 people and copied to six key players in the peace agreement negotiation. The group in the letter dated 3rd March 2021,askedthe chairman Abdullah Hamdok of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) who is also  the Prime Minister of Sudan citing short changes in governance by their SPLM in government partner. The letter...
News

Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms process of free Visa Movement

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By John Agok South Sudan Foreign Affairs Ministry yesterday admitted to have a free visa movement within two nations and across East Africa Community bloc as soon as possible. Following the virtual meeting of all heads of states of the East Africa Community (EAC) bloc, the two Presidents informed the other heads of the member Countries that actualization of free visa movementwouldboost trade within the bloc. The leaders agreed that free visa movement in the bloc was a gesture that would strengthen the bilateral relationship and trade among EAC member...
error: Content is protected !!