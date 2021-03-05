Wheelchair Basketball Federation demands compensation from SPLM-IO

By Yiep Joseph Lueth

The South Sudan Wheelchair Basketball Federation is demanding compensation for their land cruiser double-cabin Toyota car destroyed allegedly by the SPLM-IO.

The letter seen by Juba Monitor signed by the federation legal advisor, Richard Ladu alleged that the vehicle was seized and taken by SPLM-IO when the 2013 war erupted.

The Wheelchair Basketball Federation’s deputy chairperson, Moses Aguer narrated that on 3rd December 2013, the Ministry of Defense and Chief of Staff of the Defense Forces donated a Toyota to the federation in order to ease movement and coordination of the federation officials.

Aguer revealed that the vehicle was given to them by James Hoth Mai, the Chief of Defense Forces by then. Due to challenges faced within the federation, they decided to put the vehicle for hiring and indeed it was hired by one of the organizations that agreed to pay 80,000 USD per month.

“Unfortunately, on 11 December 2013 during the war, a group of SPLM-IO seized the vehicle and used it to escape from Juba,” he said.

He added that on 5th March 2014, solders under command of Galtluak Kuol and James Chol informed the federation that the vehicle was destroyed during Malakal fighting between the SPLA-IO and government forces.

Mr.MosesAguer, stated that in 2016 the federation formed a committee to follow up and meet with the SPLA-IO members in order to negotiate, and that on meeting them the SPLA-IO members agreed to compensate the federation within due time.

He stated that IO leadership failed to fulfil what they promised to the federation pertaining the compensation up to now.

“We have given the IO a period of one week should they fail to turn up, we will file the law suit before Supreme Court,” he added.

Aguer added that they will continue to demand for their right until it will be done.