What’s behind Governors’ only promise security maintenance.

By Malek Arol Dhieu.

It’s equally bad to maintain security or to leave it as its maintenance requires confiscation of the culprits’ property and leaving it claims people’s lives. Almost every Governor promised to maintain security which is not a bad thing, but failure to mention its brothers and sisters such as development, education, innovation, among others means walls and laid foundations left in the defunct states will never be completed as much time will be spent on security maintenance alone. I don’t know in other states but in Lakes State where cattle are raided almost every day, the Governor tries by all means to make sure these cattle are brought to the government cattle-camp and the culprits or properties that make them surrender brought to the government custody. But the fact remains that these raided cattle, now taken care of by the government are not returned to their owners, instead, they are divided among few security-concerned people including the Governor. It’s obvious that before these cattle are driven to the government cattle-camp, these security-concerned people send the officers of their interest to sort out these cattle so that the good-looking ones are owned by them and the bad-looking ones are brought, while these officers are bribed with bulls or heifers if one’s lucky. What accentuates this truth is the fact that the state government doesn’t intervene right at the time when attacks are scheduled though it’s informed but intervenes after attacks are already staged. That means intervening before raidings are staged earns it less than intervening after they’re staged. Search for culprits at large to bring them to book becomes a very profitable project between the Governor and chief security personnel as soldiers are ordered to bring whatever property they find at home every time they are sent to look for culprits in their residents. And when these culprits are brought to book and their cases judged, they are over-fined, which is not bad at all as it is a part of discipline but one thing about the case is, these fines do not reach their final destination. They’re lapped up as they pass from one person to another. A lot of unbecoming is happening with one being, when you’re imprisoned by police, don’t again think of getting your belt, boots, socks, wallet and its contents when you’re later released. If such things aren’t done in line with professional ethics, then it’s no longer a mere security maintenance but an over-maintenance which has no much difference with looting. One contributing factor making insecurity recurrent is the payment by culprits for months they are sentenced to spend in prison which makes them commit as many crimes as they can so long they are sooner released from prison because of money. The law says that a culprit must spend months of discipline in prison without paying for them but this does not happen because of love for money by the judges and a command by officials related to culprits for release. Although securities are maintained, the security of Lakes State is very hard to maintain because if people aiding the state government in maintaining security such as chiefs, payam administrators, boma administrators, among others are killed, then the government finds it hard to get the core information about what’s going on in the counties and payams. In Lakes state where I typically hail from, ‘’God save my state’’, a human being isn’t seen like a human being but is seen like an insect that can simply be killed because of its nothingness and people behave as if nothing happens at all. A day does not pass without a news of someone being killed and communities never rest conflicting with one another, and what often initiates this is the un-compensation of people killed in communal fights, so killers find it a training ground to practice shooting at sight since no law follows a killer. One day I saw photos of gelweng youths running only with underclothes to fighting zone and I asked a gelweng youth who have escaped to Juba for safety what it means, he told me clothes are undressed so that if you’re killed, you don’t trouble others undressing you dead for vultures to feed on. Two traditional beliefs are connected with this, a belief that a person killed in fighting is not buried for the reason of wishing another fight shortly for him to be revenged and a belief that if vultures never eat a dead person, then that person is a wizard. When I heard this, I horizontally shook my head and told him why do you know you are going to die and still proceed doing it? Is death something good that people confront it knowingly? For Lakes State and other states to remain calm, the Governors must be provided with maximum budgets and a lot of troops to be stationed at the borders and areas with high conflict so that a little time is gotten for chiefs and gelweng youths leaders to be trained for the first or second time in Lakes State to have this done. This training will help wash away in the minds of chiefs and gelweng youth leaders this idea of retaliation in which they’re accused of initiating it.

The author is a medical student, University of Juba.

He can be reached at ourbankiscow@yahoo.com or +211922332811.