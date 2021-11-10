jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, November 10th, 2021
HomeOpinionWHAT YOU SHOULD NOT DO
Opinion

WHAT YOU SHOULD NOT DO

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Akol Arop Akol

Maybe you have listened to motivational speakers’ speeches and felt like there are really people at the other parts of the World who faced rough temptations and lived in poverty and pains of any kind. You might have also listened to stories of people who struggled from zero to hero level. The most common lesson in every documentary made by motivational speakers is “don’t give up.” But can’t you give up when you submitted more than 100 applications but didn’t work out and you were not even called for interviews? Will you not give up in trying to your business when no one supports you and when collapse? If in also heartbroken many times, will you really have courage or a pure heart to love and trust others?  Things or people around will not be easy, but don’t give up.

Don’t lose hope

Life might not be favoring at all. You sleep sick and hungry or oppressed by those with power, but you have no energy and capacity to get what you want. You cannot have voice to ask for your right, so all these combinations will make you lose hope, that’s giving up from trying.

Don’t be blocked

If the owners of the road decide to block so that passengers don’t pass, you don’t have a right to complain because you don’t know who created it. Life is not yours, and life itself belongs to the creator, that means you only carry the spirit and soul that God has given. Life is a journey and has paths with many checkpoints where you will be stopped and taxed. While walking it, you will fine rude and merciless people who will treat you bad with intentions block your started visionary journey and kill your dreams, don’t get blocked whether by people, things, or unpredictable situations.  

Don’t Stop Believing

Those who succeed didn’t just have night dreams and next day find everything around them, they believed in themselves and did everything it takes to be successful. When asked, to tell their life-stories they will talk about sleepless nights, no rest, many failures and people’s discouragement and enmity. But because they knew what they wanted in life, they closed their ears, ignored gossip, dedicated their time, put in energy and worked day and night till they finally made it. Such people are the role models today, but guess if they surrendered how would the world be today?

Don’t stop the Struggle

People who sit to wait for parents’ or friends’ support and those who go out with empty hands to struggle and come home at least with a kilo of sugar for tea, flour or meat for children’s food are the true examples of hard working people or strugglers. It is better to be seen struggling to make your own money than to act smart and rich when your source of money is immoral.

God expects his people to work and He gives energy to do so. What if they use given ability to steal, rob and kill? That’s against His will. These 5 Don’ts will help you create your own journey that will lead to the destination of tour dreams without anyone or anything stopping you.

This Motivational Writer is advocating for Peace, Youths Empowerment and Human Rights. He is reached on +211924652692 or via Email: akolarop211@gmail.com or check “Hunting for Change” Facebook page.

You Might Also Like

Opinion

Retirees, candidates and victims of corruption

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Malek Arol Dhieu Retirees or retirers are corrupt individuals weaned off from the breasts of corruption either by death or relieve from public offices.Unless otherwise weaned off by death, but if weaned off by relieve, they still suckle from the breasts of corruption by using their partial powers to corruptly acquire their needs. For instance, houses of retirees are still supplied with the basic needs such as food items, clean drinking water and drugs by the companies they once had shares with. But more importantly, they still receive their...
Opinion

Early worm gets eaten by the bird

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Ngor Khot Garang There is an old adage that “an early bird catches the worm”. This saying beat understanding. In your own words, this is not that fair. But what if it was the opposite. There is an early bird and an early worm. The two wakes up differently to make ends meet. The paradoxical part of it is that the worm being the food of the bird ends up being the victim or worse a loser, but why? This is why we should always be humble and treat...
Editorial

ECONOMIC SLUMP NOT A GATE TO ROBBERY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo By Atimaku Joan – guest Odongo Odoyo As the economy of the country continues worsening, life in the city becomes more complicated as some groups of people are stuck between folding their hands to wait for things in silver plate and others spending precious hours and wasting effort to drug down what one could have struggled for a half of his life in a single night. This has made some people bum around during the day and make money through psychologically torturing others. This is...
Editorial

SPORTS BE ENCOURAGED TO KILL IDLENESS IN YOUTH

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The call by the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) to bring peace in the country through sports is timely and should be heeded to by those who love and wish for peace and tranquility in the country . It just take one to understand how and why sports can change one’s direction within a short period of time by only looking at the fun following one disciple. Sports have no tribe or ethnicity as it is a darling to the majority. Those following a discipline normally talk one language which...
error: Content is protected !!