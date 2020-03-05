What will be the impact of the new curriculum on agriculture and business?

By Agar Mayor Gai-Makoon

Among the many countries of this world, South Sudan is very fertile and as such, one can foresee potential and the later-to-come national economic and political success should we together embark on a fight for self-dependence and against poverty. But how do we do this fight against poverty and for us to at least independently live on our own? This is the question whose alarm must ring in the ears and souls of every South Sudanese. I wonder why it is not though.

The fact that through proper education poverty can be eliminated and self-dependence achieved however, must never be forgotten when it comes to issues of nation building. Our country, though a young country and has much to be done, must always digest and pass in to law something that will remarkably sail us to where we want to be in the now and later years. In other words, the decisions that we make must never be regretted later in near future. And at this point, I am sad to inform those who have heard and seen not the new curriculum that our country is yet to realize her potential. I am not convinced that agriculture and business subjects can be taught in vocational and commercial schools respectively. It is true that they can be taught there, but across this country, how many schools of such kind are operational? The idea of these schools is good and among the ideas one can appreciate but it has been decided at a wrong time; time when we should make preparations from the little we have instead of removing it and then later, build more schools for this purpose.

My wish and prayer is that this decision was never made out of influence from those who do not want our progress. Our world is full of these people and that it is always good to be vigilant and sound-minded when making such decisions. Let this be information that our world is bad and let us always never allow others to decide for us what is good or bad. It is true that there are nations more successful and powerful in the educational sector than we do but do not give them every ticket to make and decide the curriculum we should use because they may have other intentions. For example, one may not want us to excel in agriculture because we buy from them, and the other one may not want us to have technocrats in the business field because they are running our businesses and would not want to lose their jobs.

Let us be watchful because the impact of this curriculum if the vocational and commercial schools are not established on time will be of a negative kind.