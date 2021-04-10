What to Know about late Bishop Lukudu(part 4}

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Today is the fourth day on the story I am writing about the late Bishop Paulino Lukudu Loro since the date he passed on. I hope those who are following my column will understand something about the late Lukudu as I will continue to write for the rest of the days until he is laid to rest. Today is the day his remains is being brought from Nairobi, Kenya according to the program by the administrator of Catholic Archdiocese of Juba drawn as follow:

Fewpeople will be at the Airport at 11: AM, the rest of the people will line-up by the roadsides up to Saint Theresa CathedralKator. There will be a mass in the evening followed by overnight on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday the burial will take place. During the burial time, there would be many speeches by church leaders, government officials and representative of the family.

People are expected to follow the order as mentioned above and observe social distances, wear masks,wash hands with clean water and use sanitizers to prevent Coronavirus pandemic. This is for you to know how the program is going to be from today up to Monday.

I know the coming days are going to becritical to the people of South Sudan, but better to listen to the advice of His GraceStephen Ameyu Martin Mulla, Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba,who said people should pray to demonstrate our unity with late Bishop Lukudu.

On Thursday the 8th of this month, during evening prayer, Bishop of Wau who conducted prayer said that at this moment we need to show our love with the late Bishop Lukudu. Anyone who wanted to be good on this earth was to follow the way of Jesus Christ. Let us unite and show love to our beloved the late Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba. During the time of Jesus, Apostles were one; we need to follow their foot step.

These are words of encouragements to all of us in this difficult time, he was the real shepherd who could not leave his people alone. Let us thank the late Bishop Lukudu for being a good shepherd to us. Even when you have undergone many suffering, still you would berecognized at the end, this is the moment we need to support one another.

However, there are many ways people talk about Bishop Lukudu, among them as a good adviser to the people of South Sudan, especially in the time of difficulties. He had been encouraging people to have hope for Peace in the country and at the end we became an Independent country. He struggled during the liberation of South Sudan thank God for his live.

May God bless us all.