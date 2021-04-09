What to Know about late Bishop Lukudu(Part 3

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Dear readers of Juba Monitor, for those who are following my column, today is day three that I am writing about late Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro who died on Easter Monday 5th of April 2021 according to the announcement made by the administrator of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba. There was an amendment made on the date of the arrival of his remains from Nairobi, Kenya and the date of burial. According to the announcement provided in the church on 7th that the body is expected to arrive in Juba on Saturday 10th of this month and the burial will take place on Monday 12th of April, 2021.

However, it was said that according to the tradition of Catholic Church, burial will not take place on Sunday which is a day for prayers.

I am making this clarification because on the last story I mentioned that the body was supposed to arrive yesterday8th and burial would take place on Friday (today)which was already changed according to the above mentioned dates. Let us keep in touch to know what is going on within the coming days until the body is laid to rest in the place prepared for him.

On Wednesday 7th of this month, Bishop of Malakal Diocese, Stephen Nyaedo who recited mass at Saint Theresa Cathedral in the evening said there was a time people of Malakal were in critical situation, Late Archbishop Lukudu supported them. He described Bishop Lukudu as light to the people.Late Bishop had taught others to live good life; Christianity is to be light to others. To be good example to all, today God has taken away the light from us to Jesus. It is a joy to us to celebrate his life with good things he has done. We are not mourning him rather to reflect back to what he has done. Let us continue praying to Archdiocese of Juba toshow our solidarity with Bishop Lukudu.

That was good words about the life of Bishop Lukudu from his colleague. Many people have different ways of remembering him since he interacted with people in different places and time during his life until he became Archbishop. Late Bishop Lukudu opened many parishes within Juba to expand Christianity and people grew in faith. As people are still mourning him, you can learn a lot about him.

Follow me in the next story to get new information about him.

May God bless us all.