jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, April 9th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtWhat to Know about late Bishop Lukudu(Part 3
A foot for thought

What to Know about late Bishop Lukudu(Part 3

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Dear readers of Juba Monitor, for those who are following my column, today is day three that I am writing about late Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro who died on Easter Monday 5th of April 2021 according to the announcement made by the administrator of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba. There was an amendment made on the date of the arrival of his remains from Nairobi, Kenya and the date of burial. According to the announcement provided in the church on 7th that the body is expected to arrive in Juba on Saturday 10th of this month and the burial will take place on Monday 12th of April, 2021.

However, it was said that according to the tradition of Catholic Church, burial will not take place on Sunday which is a day for prayers.

I am making this clarification because on the last story I mentioned that the body was supposed to arrive yesterday8th and burial would take place on Friday (today)which was already changed according to the above mentioned dates. Let us keep in touch to know what is going on within the coming days until the body is laid to rest in the place prepared for him.

On Wednesday 7th of this month, Bishop of Malakal Diocese, Stephen Nyaedo who recited mass at Saint Theresa Cathedral in the evening said there was a time people of Malakal were in critical situation, Late Archbishop Lukudu supported them. He described Bishop Lukudu as light to the people.Late Bishop had taught others to live good life; Christianity is to be light to others. To be good example to all, today God has taken away the light from us to Jesus. It is a joy to us to celebrate his life with good things he has done. We are not mourning him rather to reflect back to what he has done. Let us continue praying to Archdiocese of Juba toshow our solidarity with Bishop Lukudu.

That was good words about the life of Bishop Lukudu from his colleague. Many people have different ways of remembering him since he interacted with people in different places and time during his life until he became Archbishop. Late Bishop Lukudu opened many parishes within Juba to expand Christianity and people grew in faith. As people are still mourning him, you can learn a lot about him.

Follow me in the next story to get new information about him.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

What to Know about late Bishop Lukudu(Part 2)

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Dear readers of Juba Monitor and the entire people of South Sudan as I said in part one of my story published yesterday that I will write information about late PaulinoLukuduLoro as I can, during the time I know him and worked with him at the Diocese in Juba. To continue from yesterday’s point that late Bishop Lukudu struggled during the war between Sudan government and Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) when he was already Archbishop in Juba. In 1992, it was a...
A foot for thought

What to Know about late Bishop Lukudu[Part 1]

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor People of South Sudan and in particular, Catholic Archdiocese of Juba are mourning late Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro who died on 5th of this month, 2021 in Nairobi, Kenya.   Late Lukudu died at the age of 81 according to the information provided by the Administrator of Catholic Archdiocese of Juba. He had worked for many years as Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba and was replaced last year by Archbishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla. During his administration at the diocese, he made...
A foot for thought

Joy to 58 united families

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday, it was reported that 58 women and children who were abducted last year during inter-communal fighting in Jonglei State were reunited with their families. That was great news to the people of South Sudan and particularly the families, relatives, and friends of those women and children. the Government of South Sudan should thank the management of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) for the effort they made in reuniting those families within a period of one year. I know it has...
A foot for thought

Easter celebrations

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday was Easter Sunday, people all over the world were supposed to celebrate the day with peace and remember the suffering and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ after He had fasted for forty days.  He was tempted by Satan; however, He overcame the power of Satan because He gained extra power as the only beloved Son of God. Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, maybe some churches in the world didn’t open their doors for prayers yesterday. Here in the country, several churches prayed...
error: Content is protected !!