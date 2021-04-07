What to Know about late Bishop Lukudu[Part 1]

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

People of South Sudan and in particular, Catholic Archdiocese of Juba are mourning late Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro who died on 5th of this month, 2021 in Nairobi, Kenya. Late Lukudu died at the age of 81 according to the information provided by the Administrator of Catholic Archdiocese of Juba.

He had worked for many years as Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba and was replaced last year by Archbishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla. During his administration at the diocese, he made a lot of things that Christians and people of this country will remember him about.

During the period of war between Sudan government and Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), late Lukudu stood firm with Christians of Southern Sudan. He was advising government in Southern Sudan not to do wrong things to the innocent people. He didn’t leave Juba during the critical time of war. Late Lukudu suffered together with people of Southern Sudan, encouraging them to live in hope.

It was not easy for church leader to sacrifice himself for the life of people but late Lukudu did it. People of Juba by that time were strong because of him. He managed to guide church and took care of Church personnel at Archdiocese of Juba. Many priests were arrested by security in that time, late Lukudu managed to release them and provided safety for them within and in other places.

On 5thof this month, when Archbishop Mulla conducted prayers for the soul of late Lukudu at Saint Theresa Cathedral, he said people should mourn him in Christian’s way. Construct more in prayers therefore, it was announced that there would be prayers every day at the Cathedral for some days. It would be conducted according to the parishes. He further said late Lukudu has suffered and he died during Easter Monday. It means he suffered with Christ and raise with Him.

As Christians, there is nothing people could do than offering prayers for him. He dedicated himself for the services of God until he died. Late Lukudu will be remembered for many things he did as priest and Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba. Follow me in the coming edition to learn more on the life of late Lukudu. People are mourning him at Saint Theresa, Kator.

May God bless us all.