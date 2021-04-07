jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, April 7th, 2021
A foot for thought

What to Know about late Bishop Lukudu[Part 1]

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

People of South Sudan and in particular, Catholic Archdiocese of Juba are mourning late Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro who died on 5th of this month, 2021 in Nairobi, Kenya.   Late Lukudu died at the age of 81 according to the information provided by the Administrator of Catholic Archdiocese of Juba.

He had worked for many years as Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba and was replaced last year by Archbishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla. During his administration at the diocese, he made a lot of things that Christians and people of this country will remember him about.

During the period of war between Sudan government and Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), late Lukudu stood firm with Christians of Southern Sudan. He was advising government in Southern Sudan not to do wrong things to the innocent people. He didn’t leave Juba during the critical time of war. Late Lukudu suffered together with people of Southern Sudan, encouraging them to live in hope.

It was not easy for church leader to sacrifice himself for the life of people but late Lukudu did it. People of Juba by that time were strong because of him. He managed to guide church and took care of Church personnel at Archdiocese of Juba. Many priests were arrested by security in that time, late Lukudu managed to release them and provided safety for them within and in other places.

On 5thof this month, when Archbishop Mulla conducted prayers for the soul of late Lukudu at Saint Theresa Cathedral, he said people should mourn him in Christian’s way. Construct more in prayers therefore, it was announced that there would be prayers every day at the Cathedral for some days. It would be conducted according to the parishes. He further said late Lukudu has suffered and he died during Easter Monday. It means he suffered with Christ and raise with Him.

As Christians, there is nothing people could do than offering prayers for him. He dedicated himself for the services of God until he died. Late Lukudu will be remembered for many things he did as priest and Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba. Follow me in the coming edition to learn more on the life of late Lukudu. People are mourning him at Saint Theresa, Kator.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Joy to 58 united families

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday, it was reported that 58 women and children who were abducted last year during inter-communal fighting in Jonglei State were reunited with their families. That was great news to the people of South Sudan and particularly the families, relatives, and friends of those women and children. the Government of South Sudan should thank the management of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) for the effort they made in reuniting those families within a period of one year. I know it has...
A foot for thought

Easter celebrations

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday was Easter Sunday, people all over the world were supposed to celebrate the day with peace and remember the suffering and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ after He had fasted for forty days.  He was tempted by Satan; however, He overcame the power of Satan because He gained extra power as the only beloved Son of God. Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, maybe some churches in the world didn’t open their doors for prayers yesterday. Here in the country, several churches prayed...
A foot for thought

Happy Easter celebrations

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Dear readers and entire people of South Sudan, I would like to take this opportunity to wish you a happy Easter, I learned that the government has accepted Churches to operate during the Holy week starting from Holy Friday (today) and it will end on Sunday 4th of April this year which is good news to all of us in this big celebrations. However, Easter is one of the most important feasts in Christianity; it is a feast of believing in Jesus Christ...
A foot for thought

What happened to Covid-19 vaccine?

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Last week, The Covid-19 vaccine was reported to have arrived Juba and it was received by government officials in the country. On Monday there was supposed to be a press conference to take place at J1 on what could be done with the vaccine, or to launch it but it was postponed for another day. It is the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization (WHO) that make it clear when the vaccination would start, with whom? Apparently, it is important to know...
