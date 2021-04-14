What to Know about late Bishop Lukudu (Part 7)

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Dear readers of Juba Monitor, thank you for following the stories about late Bishop Paulino LukuduLoro for a week. For those who didn’t know about him, they might have understood something about his contribution for this country and for the church, from the time he was a priest until when he became Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba. Somebody may ask why write series of stories about him, which cannot happen to many people, it is right to ask that question but history reveals itself. Some people wrote books, people read and know them through what they had written.

Others could be the way I am doing for somebody you worked with and remember his life through what you understood. Addition to that he had served for long time and some information were not known for many people. He is the only Bishop I wrote number of stories about him because I grew in the Catholic Church and have seen a lot of what he has done within these periods of time.

On another way, people in diaspora are following the event online through my writings and other channels. I hope I was not wasting time but informing the public about what Bishop Lukudu did.

On the other hand, he deserved respect during theburial on 12th of this month, many people talked about his life. However, allow me to say something brief on his biography according to what was prepared by the administrator of Archdiocese of Juba. It was said that during the time he was President of Sudan Catholic Bishops Conference (SCBC), Bishop Lukudu together with the Sudan Council of Churches (SCC) intensified the peace negotiations between the then Government of the Sudan and Sudan People’s Liberation Army/ Movement (SPLM/A}.

In 2002, he led ecumenical delegations (Sudan Ecumenical Forums) to Kampala, Uganda and Nairobi Kenya on peace mission. He also led another delegation to London where the Christian Churches with one voice proclaimed. The Right of Self Determination for the people of Southern Sudan in a document entitled “Let My People Choose”. Much of this documentwas adaptedin the Machakos Protocols.

He also attended the Civil Society Forum meeting in Olso(Norway) in April 2005 for the rebuilding of just and lasting peace in the Sudan. He supported the implementation of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) to a successful end.

However, it was also said that he is supposed to receive a Hubert Walter Award for Reconciliation and Interfaith Cooperation for 2021. I think still the award should be given in his name because it was prepared for him. Church administrator together with the family should decide on how to go about the award.The representative of the family said the funeral prayers for late Lukudu, would take place tomorrow Thursday 15th of this month at the Cathedral Kator. Still you can learn more about Bishop Lukudu that means to learn more about Catholic Church.

May God bless us all.