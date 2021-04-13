What to Know about late Bishop Lukudu (Part 6)

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Today’s story is mainly about the burial of lthe ate Bishop PaulinoLukuduLoro at Saint Theresa Cathedral yesterday. It was not easy for about millions of people to attend prayers and burial of late Bishop Lukudu in the grave to rest inside the church according to the tradition of the Catholic Church.

Many people collapsed while seeing the remains of Bishop Lukudubeing laid to rest. During the preaching, His Eminence CardinalGabriel Zubeir Wako said when somebody died people used to say God has given and He Has taken let his name be praised. And the same thing should be applied to late Lukudu, because it was the same way he departed to God.

His GraceLukudu has been preaching at the Cathedral and should be buried in the same place as it was his home. He has been at the Cathedral for many years, time has come for him to rest but his words will be remembered forever. Jesus Christ is the same; he is of today and tomorrow. In the speeches, there were many people who talked positive on what late Lukudu had done during the time he was alive.

The representative of Islamic Council said Bishop Lukudu was a man of everybody, he was working very hard and that he did not differentiate Christians and Muslims in the country. He had participated to bring peace in the country during those years.He was courageous, managed to bring people together in the country. He started his life in the church and it has also ended with God because of doing well to the people on earth.

It was said that the late Bishop was generous and had good quality of listening and telling what he has in mind. Such kind of qualities cannotbe found in many people. All those good qualities were the one who brought many people to his funeral. People came from many places and participated fully to make the funeral end successfully. There were many donations from individuals, Central and state governments to support the funeral.

The Catholic Archdioceseadministrator was happy with the participation of people, it shows love to late Lukudu.

His Grace Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba and the Axillary Bishop Santo LokuPio were advised to be strong to lead Christians in this country as Bishop Lukudu did.

It was broadcast live within the country and abroad so that South Sudanese and friends of late who were abroad getthe information live yesterday.

May God bless us all.