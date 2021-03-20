What to consider on this International Earth Day

By Malek Arol Dhieu

As today marks the International Earth Day, much awareness is to be made on the protection of the environment. The environment is one of the nonrenewable resources that if lost, will not be able to renew itself, which tosses a question that if the environment in which we live perishes, does itsperishmen leave us behind? The answer is no, its demise takes us along. Protecting the environment is a multistep move and involves the responsibility of every earth inhabitant to play a role. Playing a key role begins with protecting your own environment in which you live but furthering this protection to its climax is not a mistake at all to do. However, much protection lies at the hand of the government that owns environment and has laws governing it. Beneath earth as well as on earth, there are valuable resources that people extract for livings and this is where destruction of the earth comes in to live. Contrasting resources gotten below earth and those gotten above it, then resources below earth are of great abundance and importance, making them be restrictively controlled by the authorities more than those gotten above earth. Their complicated method of extraction also helps the authorities on the other hand. They include oil, gas, water, gold and other minerals, among others. Above earth resources include trees, wild animals, fishes, among others. South Sudan, as a resourceful country, has all the aforesaid resources in her belly but their usage has a long-term effect on the environment. Oil has been spotted in more than 3 states of South Sudan but the production site has never been rotated from Unity State to other areas to allow both people and land to have healthily rest. The negativity of the effect comes from the fact that after the oil finishes from one dug well, another is started somewhere and the whole lot goes on like that, contributing more to the destruction of the environment. This destruction is far much better than that happening with trees. With the rampant usage of trees in towns for poles and timbers, a lot of smugglers buy cutting machines, equipped themselves with preserved foods and sneak into forests to cut down big mahogany trees, teaks and other trees with good shapes to use as poles for houses, rakubas and bamboo fences. They do this with ease as insecurity makes them inaccessible, but how long can this continue without an environmental effect being expected shortly? Trees help in attracting rains, absorbing carbon monoxide, lodging our wild animals, attracting tourists, providing medicines and foods, preventing storms, to mention a few, and if it happens that these trees are cut down without others being planted, are we not inviting deforestation which usually gives birth to desertification. There is need for authorities to act as earlier as today to make sure more rampant cutting down of trees stop before the effect is felt. This is helpful in the sense that the resources that could be used later for buying and plantingtrees in case desertification occurs would be reserved for other developments. Floods are to be seen carefully because they wash away the productive parts of the soil, leave alone uprooting of trees. Construction companies need to be cautioned not to dig pebbles everywhere as they may contribute in destruction of the environment. If the elderly people forget the importance of the environment, then it is our role as youths to protect it. Let us join hands to make a massive awareness on the protection of the environment.

The author is a medical student, University of Juba. He can be reached at malengaroldit@gmail.com or +211922332811.