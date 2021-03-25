What then is the meaning of this life?

By Ngor Khot Garang

Just a few days ago, I got a call from one of the people who has been saving every little he could get his hand on to buy this paper to read Finding Hope, to him and I didn’t know this, this column was his source of hope. Given his situation, he was not wrong. This old papa went on to narrate to me how he fought for this country only for him to be dumped after the independence.

Before he got conscripted in the Guerrilla movement, he had two choices to make, to go to school or to save his people from unfair treatment. To go to school was to liberate himself alone but going to war was a noble choice, so he decided to take arm and now he is paying the price, even worse something heavier than himself.

His family, nowhere, school nil and he has no land of his own. He was sick and no money to go to the hospital. To make matters worse, they are no better hospitals for people like him. This story broke my heart. Indeed, his story explains the plight of millions of South Sudanese who have gone through the same experience and had not even the slightest thought of betraying their country.

But what is the meaning of this life anyway? To make money and get rich. To eat three good meals a day when millions of people are living in abject poverty? No this couldn’t be but what about those who have been robbing poor to better themselves with their families.

Am sorry to say this but this social class that has just been created is nothing and it will never help. The fact is and it is very painful, we are all going to be buried in the same soil and eaten by maggots. What does this mean, oh you still don’t know? Let me break it down, there are people who were once worshipped like God.

They were driven with motorcades and had all the security in place. They could even decide who lives and who dies and they succeed at it. These were some of the world’s richest men but now their lifeless structures lies before God to judge and do you think they will ever be forgiven?

What then is the meaning of stealing public funds and killing? To become rich and famous? This is being heartless. This life is given once and please God is not a fool, he will never create us for the second time. So the little you have I beg you to make good use of it because this opportunity, to live has been denied to billions of people.

Now you are using your life to take more lives. To rob and maim the poor who have every right to enjoy the produce of this country. What comes to your mind as a sane human when you witness the brutal crushing of innocent people by the power hungry? What do you think when you see a child, not older than ten years extending his wire-like hand out to a stranger with a plea for compassion?

I don’t want to step on someone’s toes here but the truth is that this is something more than suffering in a country that bleeds with oil and milk. Now it bleeds blood. Do you have an idea about people who are forced to loss their precious lives on daily basis? This is painful. It is the life we have chosen. The painful part of it is that those who mostly pay the price are those who need to be protected.

Thanks for reading Finding Hope and for being part of a community working towards positive transformation of South Sudan.