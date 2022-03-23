jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022
HomeOpinionEditorialWHAT THE FUTURE HOLDS FOR POLITICAL PARTIES ￼
Editorial

WHAT THE FUTURE HOLDS FOR POLITICAL PARTIES ￼

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

The incident where the SPLM/IO on Monday stormed out of the meeting organized by the ceasefire monitoring body, CTSAMVM in protest of the alleged attacks on their forces by forces alleged to be from SSPDF. This should be treated as an issue of greater concern. The future if critically looked at from the political point of view looks bleak and something must be done before it is too late. The parties to the agreement should put the interest of the people as the first priority and iron out issues that bring them into one accord. The country has come a long way and it has been one problem after the other. The SPLM in opposition has a role to put on the big shoe and call spade by its names, not as a big spoon. The SPLM too should not put on an overlapping cloth. There should be transparency and a common enemy that the two parties must fight. The political divide and man-eating man’s business would only bring the country back. If there should be competition between the two parties, it should be a race to bring peace and end the suffering of the people. There are a number of problems that need to be addressed keenly for the greater wellbeing of the people of South Sudan. The education sector is in tears in need of rescue. It is the same thing for the agriculture sector, the dots have always failed to connect and the economy of the country is down flat on its belly. The government must look into these matters of concern and find ways to satisfy the interest of the people. It is true the boycott by the IO came as a misunderstanding between the two parties involved. The party is small, in this case, people’s interest must come first. 

You Might Also Like

Editorial

DON’T FORGET THE YOUTH

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Ngor Khot Garang To be a young person in South Sudan is one thing and it is another to be one of the struggling majority. This is the only way you can survive. You must run here and there and put your hands on almost everything because you never know what will work and what will never. The situation here doesn’t care if you are young or not prepared, you must be willing to move out of your comfort zone and grab life by its horn. The signals are...
Editorial

Don’t divide the World

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Akol Arop Akol Many countries have been at war, and currently, Russia is fighting Ukraine which raises the alarm of rising tension of superpowers. One night stand with a friend and verse versa which will possibly lead to an outbreak of global war if not given attention.  A cry of a neighbor doesn't make you cry if you don’t have the spirit of humanity to stand in solidarity. An enemy killing your neighbor can't attack you unless you intervene for defense. Indeed, World politics are complicated to understand because...
Editorial

Give sports spaces as Minister said

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Having been said that sports can promote peace or make it possible for people to come together, South Sudanese who have gone through division and depression should consider sports activities to bring them together for reconciliation and unification to recover and build the country. When playing, players are spectators who don't have ethnic segregation. They embrace one another and make use of their talents for unity. The world is going towards a money-making time where people will be developing and earning a living from multi-talents. This is to say that...
error: Content is protected !!