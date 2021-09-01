WHAT SOUTH SUDANESE YOUTH OUGHT TO KNOW

By Akol Kuot

Taking a walk around Juba, the capital and the largest business center in South Sudan is quite an amusement to experience for life’s sake. It is filled with a blissful atmosphere that is projected from the minds and hearts of the citizens on whose faces you can easily read that they have opened a new chapter despite the country’s history.If you have gone around the suburbs of the city, you must have also come across this unusual behavior, ‘the aggregation of youth around the sheds at tea points.’

One can easily argue that it is due to the social lifestyle or the nature ofSouth Sudanese people that is deeply rooted in their culture but majority of these youth blame these pointless gathering son lack of jobs in the country. Graduates and non-graduates alike are playing cards, smoking shisha, cigars and talk till sunset.

It is at this point that my smile fades away and a silent pity takes over.

In this young country filled with uncountable opportunities and a lot that needs to be done, the youth are habituated to cocoon around particular places in the city.This presents a huge concern from the economic point of view. It baffles you even more when you realize the degree of unproductivity and idleness involved in these groups. South Sudanese youth ought to know how they are greatassets and that every one of them owes this country a contribution in one way or the other.

It is either the habit is dropped or we risk going down in the history of this country as the generation that did not realize their potential.Creativity and innovation are very important ingredients forsteering economic development which are mostly youth initiatives. These crucial elements cannot be realized by the youth in my country if they do not fold their sleeves and get to work. The song of unemployment is now a cliché and it bores whoever is listening to it.There is always something for he/she who wants to work.

So, it is very unfortunate that these very same youth who claim to be unemployed are so comfortable at tea points, engaged in verbal politics, playing cards, smoking and drinking. Employers will not locate their potential employees in the sheds.It has never happened and neither is it about to.Thus,in order to go along with the wave of this rapidly changing world, we must do more to change the perception and current behaviors of the youth in the country. We should begin to take advantage of small available jobs in order for to find us better one. South Sudan like any other country is graduating hundreds of thousands or even more per year and this number cannot secure white collar jobs equally.So, we must understand that being a graduate is not rocket science in the world of today, it just marks the beginning of the career buildingprocess and one must do something in one`sown capacity in order to get there. For an ideal graduate to perfectly get along with this unemployment saga that is sweeping across the globe, one must equip oneself with these traits, put them to use right away and make a contribution to this country in your own formula.

Flexibility

The contemporaneity of the 21st century is sparing nothing to the idle man. Every single day, we see our close friends, relatives or even former school mates engaged in careers that they did not study at University; this is what it means to embrace flexibility. It is seeing an opportunity and make use of it gladly even if it was not your first career choice.It is the ability to adjust and adapt to the new circumstances that life has presented before you. It shouldn’t be news to get an accountant engaged in Agriculture. Do not be rigid, take advantage of short courses in fields that you did not study if you have the opportunity; put your energy to work provided it is cognizant to your rights.

A classic example of this is I myself, I concluded my studies recently and hold a Bachelor of Sciencein Human Nutrition and Dietetics from a respectable University but I am now more taken up in the supply of stationery.Appreciate and practice flexibility in all aspects and more especially if we are to cope with the demands of 21st century realities. In fact, flexibility in careers is as old as human items. This doesn’t mean I do not honor what I studied but I can’t go home and sleep because there is no opportunity at hand. To be productive youth, we must endeavor to make good history.

Get rid of the sense of entitlement

A reasonable number of youths today feel they shouldn’t be where they are but because of so and so who did not do this and that in their lives, they are at that point anyways. The sense of entitlement is a self-destructive vice that breeds easily in the minds of those who feel they deserve moreand the world owes them theirfavors because that is how it should be. They find it easier to blame others when they get less than what they anticipated.The Bible even puts it more plainly ‘Being lazy will make you poor but hard work will make you rich’ (proverbs: 10:4).

This is a natural principle that cannot be fluked at any point. As a matter of fact, sense of entitlement later compels the frustrated victimsto think of faster means of climbing to the top.It is at this point that they resort to get rich quick-schemes such as robberies, theft, violence and the softest form of these is writing letters to different public offices seeking huge sums of money which also is problematic at the national level.

Individuals and groups who are determined to achieve their goals are never caught in the trap of entitlement. Success is a series of productive decisions, tasks accomplished and challenges outworked every single day. It is not how many letters you have written to the known businessmen and women in the country asking for unrealistic amounts of money to quench those redundant desires.

To get rid of the sense of entitlement is to go to work regardless of what your peers think or say about you and your work.It is to stop procrastinating and begin at any point with whatever you can afford to do right away.It is to stop blaming anyone for your shortcomings and begin to look at yourself for answers to your questions.It is self-belief and zeal to achieve.It is knowing that we are all born to work before being rewarded here on earth.Get rid of the sense of entitlement and unlock your potential.

Know that youth are the key drivers of the economic development

As a youth, one should clearly know that they are at the pinnacle of their productivity in their lives. Investing this energy positively will reward you later in life as well as the country. Millions have been deprived of this energy you possess now by the age, and they are not capable of performing at a job to your level.

As an integral part of development, the youth can be involved constructively in a number of tasks ranging from service industry to physical jobs.If you are aware of this fact, you will get to work regardless of the nature of what you are doing.

Majority of the latest technologies that are immensely contributing to global economic development are youth run projects starting with Instagram, Facebook and so on. Still, these call upon us to get our hands dirty if we are to be part of the force pushing for economic development in this country.

It is at this stage that you can start up anything and grow together with it.You have time to do it, learn it, improve it and master it all which will earn you a vast experience in the years ahead.

Go after that task that your heart aches for and keeps you awake at night.Get your hands on that project that has been lingering constantly in your thoughts.Take that small step because you have all the time to do it again and again until you are at your desirable level. We can only do it by starting and keeping at it.

Stop clinging to those academic papers if they cannot get you a job

Unemployed graduates love to seek for sympathies through narrating their stories of the numerous letters they have written to uncountable number of places. This may temporarily sooth and give you the feeling that you have tried your best but it does not change the reality on ground; you still don`t have ajob. So, what is the point here heaping millions of pities and sympathies, stop the old way. Try to apply for internships, volunteer, take part in community projects and do something in order to get busy.

Put the knowledge to work and take advantage of any opportunities that enhance your experience, it is called career building. Through these services you render, you build a reputation and social network;as a result, the next time you attempt to apply, it won`t be the same story.Your strong academic papers should not hold you down waiting for that dream job that you have always fantasized about. After all, no one cares until you do something with what you know.

From a concerned youth.