Wednesday, June 30th, 2021
What next after regional conference

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

There is a three- day conference going on in Juba hosted by the government of South Sudan for Regional Bloc. It is an important conference discussing issues pertaining to Regional Bloc and how it is going to handle common challenges facing the Region.  On the first day of the conference, the National Minister of Security Mabuto Mamur who was the Chief Guest talked about the unity of African countries, and advised them to avoid sanctions in the region and the whole Africa.

The two points mentioned by Mamur on the first day were very important for Africa leaders.Without unity they will not be in position of overcoming obstacles facing Africa. What was not mentioned was the matter of corruptions. Some African countries have bad records on corruptions. It doesn’t mean the corruption was done by President of the country.It could be by the government officials during his leadership. He might have failed to account on individuals who had taken government money in wrong way.

Corruption is one of the bad elements that tarnish the name of the country. Yesterday there was a court hearing in Al Jazeera Television, conducted on the issue of corruption in South Africa. The former President of South Africa Jacob Zuma was found guilty. The court jailed him for 15 months, that was bad news for a retired President. Other African countries should learn from what had happened to their colleagues. It could be after sometimes to come or during the periods of leadership. However, accountability could continue from the time when they were in powers and after.

Africa leaders should avoid corruption and advise each other’s for doing the correct things in the countries. Apart from the court on earth, there is another court after living this world. Everything you did will be accounted by God who knows better than everybody on earth.

God is evaluating our work every day. I wish the conference would end with someresolutions that could benefit Africa in general.And continue to conduct such conference to know gears are going on in Africa, and how are they going to tackle problems facing them.

May God bless us all.

