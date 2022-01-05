jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, January 5th, 2022
HomeOpinionEditorialWHAT KIND OF A LEADER WE NEED
Editorial

WHAT KIND OF A LEADER WE NEED

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

By Akol Arop Akol (Guest)

As a leader ask yourself the following questions. Am I representing people or myself? Do I give services or I need services from people? Do I need servant or I offer myself to serve my people? What have I done so far to fulfill the promises I made when I wanted the position?

In fact, if you find yourself not doing anything it is better to leave public life and sit in your houses to take care of your family. We need people who find solutions to come forward not to cause destruction. People fought, properties destroyed and lives perished enough, so it is not a time to add more fire but time to confess your wrong deeds as a leader and ask your people to forgive you.

In the coming elections (hopefully) the leaders will not convince the civilians anyhow, they must make sure they do something that can bring changes, no more empty promises. There are many leaders who are holding positions but just misusing resources and powers that should be for the welfare of their people.

Leaders have focused a lot on providing personal security first and turn deaf ears to the people of local communities who are affected by floods, cattle raiding, road ambushes, revenge attacks, sexual harassment and trafficking which all threaten their lives. These are the biggest challenges which leaders who want to win the trust of the people should do if they want to translate their manifestoes into real leadership.

Leaders must not bribe people in order to achieve political interests. An example of such acts is when a leader gives money to agents to go and praise him yet he is doing nothing, those agents could be against any member of community who is opposing the leadership of one leader.

The President recently banned army Generals from engaging in community politics and the reason is simply because some of them use their money and military powers to influence the youth to divide and fight themselves which brings confusion and insecurities to the communities.

We have knowledge about people affected by floods, hunger, criminal attacks among other factors but the leaders especially the many MP3s crowding the Parliament are doing less to rescue their people. Does this sound good? Even with their personal salary and that from their business, they can build school schools or clinics for communities but instead they don’t care much about their communities in actual sense.

For a better South Sudan, leaders must transform themselves first in order to change their communities. Patriotism is the first quality they must instill in their hearts because it will make them love their country and people and do everything incredible for development and welfare of the future generations.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

SUICIDE RISE ON HIGH RISE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
It doesn't take a month to month to hear an incident about someone who has committed suicide. It something that happens in every week which should be given public attention. A human life could not be lost simply like that without a good reason and people keep silent without finding out what the root causes. Making it worse, the recorded cases of suicides are people of young age between 15 to 30 years. One could not understand what is really happening. Families, communities, churches, NGOs working for protection of human...
Editorial

NEVER GIVE UP

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Robin SABAN UPF Peace Ambassador. robinsaban@hotmail.com NEVER GIVE UP No matter what is going on Never give up Develop the heart Too much energy in your country Is spent developing the mind Instead of the heart Develop the heart Be compassionate Not just to your friends But to everyone Be compassionate Work for peace In your heart and in the world Work for peace And I say again Never give up No matter what is happening No matter what is going on around you Never give up. His Holiness the...
Editorial

ACCIDENTS ARE AUGMENTING

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Malek Arol Dhieu (GUEST) Odongo Odoyo With the recent police data indicating that nearly one hundred accidents have occurred during the New Year’s celebrations, lives are squeezed to an uninhabitable corner where the only truth teller is that who says death tolls are flooding statistics. I can’t be taken to prison of liars if I say, in every fleet of 10 vehicles on the highways, there are 2 ambulances carrying corpses to mortuaries sirening an alarm that sends a sorrowful message to lovers of humanity. If personnel were employed...
Editorial

FVP MACHAR TO NEGOTIATE WITH GITWANG FACTION

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
It is always required of warring parties or even a warring party because a party can conflict with itself, to reach an agreement, but this agreement must be initiated by different guarantors. But if it happens that one side of the same warring party calls for negotiations, then total peace is expected to prevail because it is almost a norm in Africa for one of the warring parties to call for negotiations whole-heartedly. First Vice President and Chairman of the SPLM-IO, Dr. Riek Machar called the Gitgwang faction under Gen....
error: Content is protected !!