WHAT KIND OF A LEADER WE NEED

By Akol Arop Akol (Guest)

As a leader ask yourself the following questions. Am I representing people or myself? Do I give services or I need services from people? Do I need servant or I offer myself to serve my people? What have I done so far to fulfill the promises I made when I wanted the position?

In fact, if you find yourself not doing anything it is better to leave public life and sit in your houses to take care of your family. We need people who find solutions to come forward not to cause destruction. People fought, properties destroyed and lives perished enough, so it is not a time to add more fire but time to confess your wrong deeds as a leader and ask your people to forgive you.

In the coming elections (hopefully) the leaders will not convince the civilians anyhow, they must make sure they do something that can bring changes, no more empty promises. There are many leaders who are holding positions but just misusing resources and powers that should be for the welfare of their people.

Leaders have focused a lot on providing personal security first and turn deaf ears to the people of local communities who are affected by floods, cattle raiding, road ambushes, revenge attacks, sexual harassment and trafficking which all threaten their lives. These are the biggest challenges which leaders who want to win the trust of the people should do if they want to translate their manifestoes into real leadership.

Leaders must not bribe people in order to achieve political interests. An example of such acts is when a leader gives money to agents to go and praise him yet he is doing nothing, those agents could be against any member of community who is opposing the leadership of one leader.

The President recently banned army Generals from engaging in community politics and the reason is simply because some of them use their money and military powers to influence the youth to divide and fight themselves which brings confusion and insecurities to the communities.

We have knowledge about people affected by floods, hunger, criminal attacks among other factors but the leaders especially the many MP3s crowding the Parliament are doing less to rescue their people. Does this sound good? Even with their personal salary and that from their business, they can build school schools or clinics for communities but instead they don’t care much about their communities in actual sense.

For a better South Sudan, leaders must transform themselves first in order to change their communities. Patriotism is the first quality they must instill in their hearts because it will make them love their country and people and do everything incredible for development and welfare of the future generations.