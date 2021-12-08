WHAT IT MEANS TO HAVE BUSY MIND

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

I have been told time and again that in life trust only yourself and nobody else. I have lived longer to understand why it has been in the tongues of many to live their own life than being copy-cat. Then there are those who will not stop talking about others. Their day long chats rotates on other people’s affairs. These are the types who knows where one sleeps, eat, who they are associating with, what kind of clothes they wear and where they are bought. They are busy minds which do not add value into one’s life. In our days we call them busy minds without focus.

What does it mean to have a busy mind?

Busy mind is a catchall term I use to include anything that pulls you away from showing up fully for your life in this moment. Your busy mind is made up of a mix of thoughts, emotions, doubts and fears along with various other thought patterns.

Why do some people have busy minds?

When our mind is busy, it’s usually because we’re stressed or anxious in life. We can’t stop thinking about things in the past or the future. As a result, it makes a difficult to focus on the present. We stay distracted from the work we could do to improve A Relaxed Mind Boosts Creative Problem-Solving

Paracelsus, a 16th-century German-Swiss physician, wrote, “The art of healing comes from nature, not from the physician.” He hadn’t tested this hypothesis, but today’s researchers have.

David Strayer, a cognitive psychologist at the University of Utah who specializes in attention, has demonstrated the power of slowing down, spending time in nature, and allowing our minds to relax. An experiment involving Outward Bound participants resulted in 50% better performance on creative problem-solving tasks after three days of wilderness backpacking.

Strayer’s research explores the attention restoration theory proposed by Stephen and Rachel Kaplan, environmental psychologists at the University of Michigan. They’ve proposed that the visual elements in nature serve to relax our brains just enough to enter a creative, reflective mode our lives. In most situations it is not proper to keep your mind busy with un-necessary thoughts that are only geared to hinder your progress and give your mind ability to act independently. To avoid being over-stretched when you can and be practical. People who are trying to sway your thinking have something they fear in life. It could be fear of inferiority complex or just fear of being unsure of what they do in their daily life. IN their mind and thinking they see in you or find in you imagined protection. Medics have confirmed that some of these acts could easily lead to abnormality of sound mind or total madness. I am told that there are some who are addicted to the act and before they busy their minds, they must say something to the contrary of what was expected from them. They find it hard to approach any issue without exaggeration.