What is the Level of corruption in S.Sudan?

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

In the first place I would like to thank Martin Lomuro , the National Minister of Cabinet Affairs for coming up in the media to defend himself for the money he sent to his family in Nairobi, Kenya which has caused him some problems. There are and have been similar cases of corruptions in government institutions and private sectors which ended as rumors in the ears of the people of South Sudan.

However, it is not easy for journalists to cover any issue connected with corruption in the country. In many occasions, it ends without getting detailed information from the accuser. The Minister managed to explain to journalists his mind whether it was true or not, the rest of theinformation will be the work of the lawyers.As he made it clear that on 27th of December he sent some money to his family in Nairobi to buy X- mass gifts, it was blocked by the Western Union because of the American sanction.

He asked that if he was accused of money laundering, then let it be clearly stated. At this pointLomurowants the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA} to prove that the money he sent was his or from another source(s) which should to beidentified to the public. In this regards it would involve auditing his income, in business he is doing, whether it could generate money in USD or SSP equivalent to that amount.

In case there is no proof to show that amount of money, it would be concluded that the money he sent was did not belong to him. ARA would declare it or sanction it according to the policy of the institution.

Minister Lomuro talked about many things, like somepeople are working against himand the government, if he could disclose those people; it would help and reduce rumors on him and government officials. For the reason that,journalists will get a chance to interview them to prove that what they said about the Minister was correct.

Such accusation needs laws to be applied, to see who isright, everything should be clear and it would prove who is guilty.On the other hand it is the right of citizens to know how money is being managed in the country. Who is corrupt and who is doing the rightthing. At the end of the day, it is God Who knows what everybody is doing on earth.

Even if you deny it on earth, you cannot deny it at the end of the day when you leave this world. God is watching all of us and sees our hearts for what we said and doing.

May God bless us all.