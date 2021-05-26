jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, May 26th, 2021
A foot for thought

What is Good Governance?

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The term Good Governance means a lot in developed countries compared to underdeveloped nations. To understand it better, is to know the characteristics of good governance. It is the government that has good ruling constitutions in the country. It has good customary laws that guide people to do better.

It is a government that renders services to its people, a government that listen to the demands of people and care for their needs. It is a government that takes care of people’s security. It is government that has less corruption in the country. Is government that do not have conflicts and so many others which can be mentioned in this topic.

This is brief definition about the term and elements of good governance in this topic according to my understanding. Somebody may have different idea in the same heading and can elaborate it more in different manner. According to their own way ofunderstandingthe words “Good Governance.”

 Are we experiencing the above mentioned type of government as South Sudanese, if no why? That could be highlighted in the current situation where people are in. For example, what is going on these days in some states? The issues of unnecessary killings are becoming common in other parts of the country. If this is our situation, it means we didn’t reach Good Governance level like other developed countries.Those countries that have better way of governing people had started like us. Eventually, they change due to the kind of leaderships they have. Good Governance has connection with fear of God and characters of leaderships in the country.  Fearing God means not to do bad things to others. It is to put in action what God wants us to do to His people. If you kill, means you do not fear God and His Ten Commandments.

However, governmentthat fear God respect Human Rights and takes it seriously because its government would be accountable in case of any human right violation. Let us observes what is good for us to develop this country.

May God bless us all.

