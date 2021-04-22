WHAT HAPPENED TO FREE VISA DIRECTIVES

What happened to the expected free visa movement between the neighbouring countries, particularly, South Sudan and Kenya? Both President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Uhuru Kenyatta had given the go ahead for the implementation with those responsible for documentation and logistics tasked to work on the modalities and finalize the process. Both foreign affairs dockets of the two countries are silent on the matter far too long. They have the right to let the expecting citizens know the fate of the process if possible or not and why should they remain sitting on directives of the two heads of States. Is it by intention or design? It matters in the public domain because the go ahead was made in public by the two leaders and was expected to be executed as directed, diplomatic protocol aside. Is there someone trying to block or sabotage this noble move that would see many people with common interests cross borders and entry points without restrictions or hindrances. Why should those directed to implement such important matters of national interest be so reluctant to do their work. Is there something or a message they are trying to send to the two leaders who gave the directives. It is appreciated that when a program or an issues in the public domain is faced with some logistic problem it should be made public with what is possible for the general consumption. This could ease the speculations that some people are opposed to the move and were trying to sabotage the directives. It is hoped that this is not the case in the free visa issue. Dockets that are required to implement this issue must come out and do what they were told to do or explain to the public why they have not done that which was required of them.