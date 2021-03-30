What happened to Covid-19 vaccine?

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Last week, The Covid-19 vaccine was reported to have arrived Juba and it was received by government officials in the country. On Monday there was supposed to be a press conference to take place at J1 on what could be done with the vaccine, or to launch it but it was postponed for another day.

It is the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization (WHO) that make it clear when the vaccination would start, with whom? Apparently, it is important to know from the right sources. Otherwise it will be meaningless to have it without using it while people are dying from the disease.

What will happen if the medicine stays for long time without being used? Is it going to keep it value or not, what temperature is required for keeping it? All those information are very important to the doctors for the safety of the vaccine and the entire citizens of this country. The doctors should help the other official members of the government on technical information.

They are also the ones to find out what the vaccine was made out of. Each medicine has its information on how it was made and the expiring date. All that information should be known by our people in order to take out rumors from their minds.

Any new thing in the country, need proper information on how to handle. Issues regarding health is sensitive need right information and clear awareness from the Ministry of Health and WHO.

It is the responsibility of the government to know whether what was provided to the citizens is the right vaccine, at the end of the day it should not harm anybody in the country. Having enough knowledge about the vaccine is very important. You should not receive a vaccine of which you don’t know how it was made.

However, above all let us have confidence in God, as church people are praying to God, He knows how to protect the people of South Sudan from Corona virus Pandemic. Before vaccination starts, let church leaders pray over it. It is important to ask the power of God on the vaccine. What would happen is to come from God not human beings.

May God bless us all.