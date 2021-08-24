WHAT EXACTLY IS HAPPENING IN TOMBURA

There is something the country is not being told concerning the inter-communal violence in Tombura. Because there are people among the communities in the area who know more and who are pointing fingers against some politicians and elders. There are indications that the clashes are politically motivated. What the citizens should be told, who are they and what their motives are. It is not healthy for a country to remain in turmoil all the time. If the clashes are politically motivated, are those lighting the fire above the laws that they cannot be dealt with accordingly? And if so, do they know that those being killed or displaced are the proponent of the ruled? If they are all killed or displaced from their homes, who then will the rulers in the area rule or politicians get support from? There are people who have come publicly to equate the violence in the area with politics. These politicians if true must be brought to book to account for their involvements in the violence which is traumatizing the vulnerable women and children, with no place to run to or cover to take. It had been reported that some leaders had come to an agreement over some contentious issues within the area. They had vowed to move forward together and bring peace in the two communities that were at loggerhead. It was hoped that this situation would not reoccur and would be laid to rest forever with church elders and politician alike singing the same song of peace. It is not clear what happened that efforts by these prominent and elites did not work. Whoever is instigating violence is not doing any good to the common-man. Both national and state governments should move and act fast to bring order in the area. It is not for one person or a group of people to hold part of the country at ransom. And if indeed it is political, it must be brought to an end.