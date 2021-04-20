What could be done with expired COVID-19 vaccines?

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

This question was answered partly yesterday in the story published in the newspaper that 59,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines for COVID -19 expired. Any medicine confirmed by the Ministry of Health that it has expired there is nothing can be done about it. It considered lost in the side of the government and now for government of South Sudan it lost because it hasn’t achieved its objective.

Those who were injected with the vaccine were few because vaccination didn’t start right from the day it arrived in the country. Reasons for the expiring weren’t stated in details but maybe one can say the storage system wasn’t good or the vaccines expiring date was so short. I said this because in the same story it was stated that vaccines for Health workers will expire in July. That means the expired vaccines were sent to the country when left with few days to expire.

However, authorities in the country should not accept citizens to be injected with this expired vaccines, it is harmful to the human body. Instead of protecting people, it will turn and killing them. I hope vaccines used for injecting people few days ago were before discovered that several of them expired. Otherwise, many people will start experiencing different changes in their bodies as the reactions of the vaccinations.

Is the company producing the drugs going to compensate South Sudan with another vaccines or what will happen at the end when the authorities meetswith Africa Union (AU)?Since the vaccines were donated to the country, citizens would like to know who will be responsible for the loss.

The only thing that people should continue doing is praying to God that COVID-19 should end in South Sudan.And this expiry vaccines is an indication of lack of vaccination in the country. The figureof the expired doses is big and it is great lost to those who donated to the people of South Sudan. Let’s say without vaccines we can still survive by having hope for living and overcoming Coronavirus Pandemic. There is nothing we can do than God the creator of all to protect us from any harm.

May God bless us all.