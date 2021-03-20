WHAT BECAME OF JONGLEI PLANE CRASH PROBE

It is over two weeks since the Jonglei plane crash which killed ten people on board. The aviation industry promised a fact finding mission which was to come out with the cause and plan for future action. The Supreme Airline management equally promised the same and went further to reveal how they planned to compensate families of the victims after the insurance investigators they brought from abroad completed their ground findings and compiled their reports. These promises have not been made public as they were made immediately after the crash. As usual this crash like many others might just go silent and under the water without action from any quarter. It is unfortunate that those charged with responsibilities are the same who are denying the public right to know what is going on amidst them. So much have been said about these planes on domestic routes that if the authorities were anything to go by, they would have by now taken firm action and arrested the situation before it went out of hands. The airline management and the aviation industry under the Ministry of Transport should be open and account for their action as promised. The industry should be overhauled with the intention of having. There is nothing that can prevent them from doing what is right for the public. They should be able to take off the domestic route these death trap or death coffins that are operating in the name of airlines. Why are those responsible ignoring orders from their superiors and why are these airlines management not following proper aviation regulations of operating planes in this century of moderntime? The country should not wait to see another disaster in waiting which can be avoided by clearing off the scraps from the airport to scrap metal dealers.