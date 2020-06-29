jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, June 30th, 2020
HomeOpinionEditorialWHAT ARE THESE RUMOURS FOR?
Editorial

WHAT ARE THESE RUMOURS FOR?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

The scene caused by coronavirus is so much and too much that since its outbreak a number of institutions, both private and public have and continued to donate different items to assist in the fight against the dreaded virus. This weekend the RAM Media, South Sudan Red Cross and CNPC donated to the government through the Ministry of Health. Indeed from the time of the outbreak, the total amount and items donated have not been made public, sending some rumour mongers whose time are spent in the rumour dens to come up with so many unconfirmed and un-substantiated  “bush fires” which normal create mistrust and doubt in the minds of those with goodwill to give out. The three companies came out and played their parts just like others before them and those yet to come forward with their donation. Indeed the National Taskforce need to come out and tell the country and the general public where they are and what they have received as donation in items and cash. The committee should not sit back and let rumours spoil or damage the image of the good work they are doing to save the country from COVID-19. The team should be given a chance though since they were fighting unknown enemy whose cure or vaccine silence can mean yes or no. For the committee to come out of the den of the devil’s workshop or idle minds, they have the duty and responsibility to tell the public the truth and leave no room for any speculations as it is now. So many theories are being advanced left and right may be without foundation, but it is common knowledge that where there is smoke there must be fire. The fire needs to be put off or out so that the smoke would not be seen. Still the country must accept to support the cause of the committee in fighting the virus. Still people must maintain the preventive and protective measures issued by the government. It is sad to see many people who continue to violate these measures. It is for our own good that we protect ourselves as directed because the larger population are not medics and without following the medics order on coronavirus, the population stand to be seriously affected. It needs understanding and collectivity to move forward to safety which totally rest on each individual. The choices to stay safe and healthy are your own and only if the measures put in place are adequately complied with. Coronavirus pandemic is a global threat and a disaster. Many medical experts are in the cooking pot trying to get to the bottom of finding out what is this thing, which is killing at an alarming speed is all about. Since the outbreak late last year, no cure has been positively found or identified. It is only the almighty who is in control of the world’s situation. It is not hanging on human being’s hand. Let there be peace, let there be cure for coronavirus. And let there be stoppage of rumours who are to misguide the minds of the citizens.  

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

Editorial

Remember God with Coronavirus situation

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor It is an obligation to remember our Lord when good and bad things happened to us. We may not think that responsibilities assigned to us is to take all our time away from God. Not even the little time given to praise God who gave us the jobs.   It is not good to praise God when He helps you with good things only.  During the time of Coronavirus break out in the country, government closed down churches, bars, schools, tea places, shops for...
Editorial

RUMBEK HIGH COURT RULING SHOULD SET THE PRECEDENT

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The High Court in Rumbek should be praised by making a landmark ruling in the case which pitted the defunct Western Lakes State and the Teachers union. The money is said to have disappeared in the thin air, misused by some powerful state operatives. When they thought they had walked out free, the court ruled that the money a staggering three million South Sudanese Pounds lost or eaten last year must be paid back in the Teachers Union’s coffer. The money was an incentive which would have help boost teachers...
Editorial

S. Sudan students’ funds in Morocco should be paid

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor The information published yesterday in the newspaper that South Sudanese students in Morocco were demanding for their funds to be paid to support them in academic requirements should be taken serious.  The report went on to say that the money was sent but it was not received. It continued that the money was sent to individual’s account; as a result it was difficult to withdraw. All the above mentioned information needs to be resolved. The mistake was done right from the beginning of...
error: Content is protected !!