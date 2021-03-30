What are our kids watching on televisions

jubamonitor@yahoo.com
By Amargira James Kadanya.

Following the rapid electrification of Juba’s most populous residential areas and neighborhoods, there has been a rapid rise in households getting attracted to watching television mostly for entertainment and leisure purposes. But in the long run, what are they watching? Following my arrival from Uganda, a society mostly influenced by a blend of foreign cultures mostly English, East African and cock tailed by domestic customs, I expected South Sudan to follow suit and adapt her own cultural norms and customs that would positively influence our society both here at home and abroad.

But to much of my disappointment, that was not the case with what was actually on the ground, owing to the heavy reliance of the populace on Arabic translated mature Bollywood content on the airwaves. With the continuous persistence of the COVID-19 lockdown that has forced schools to remain closed for students other than those in the candidate classes, almost all the young children of school going age have been exposed to this harmful adult content, all in the name of entertainment.

In my view, first of all the continued exposure of these children to Classic Arabic as a language, humpers and reduces their ability to speak and learn English since it is the main language of significance in the education system, during learning and instruction. Secondly, owing to the adult nature of the content displayed on the screens, mature erotic scenes are displayed continuously time without count. With the rate at which children are quick at picking up and learning from their surroundings, it is very probable that fornication takes place without supervision from their seniors.

Right about now, it is important to find solutions to the impending challenges and issues these children are most likely to face in the long run following their continued exposure to adult content. Much of the material displayed on TV is designed to cater for the entertainment and leisure of mainly adults, comprising of primarily married or courting couples. Then why are minors getting attracted to entertainment not tailored for them? The blame first of all goes to their parents and guardians for not taking full responsibility of their children’s mental well-being. By the time the minors are exposed to violent erotic content blended with sorcery, it once more determines how they will respond to real life situations.

Very unfortunately indeed, their response towards such incidences always goes in line with what they have been perceiving on TV, completely over-riding their sense of reasoning and intellect. It remains a collective responsibility and mandate of the older generations, parents and guardians to protect, preserve and safeguard the mental well-being of their children from harmful content on the airwaves.

