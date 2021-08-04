WHAT AMUSEMENT PIECE THAT IT WAS

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

I was on an amusement piece where someone attending court for the first time heard the judge bang the table with his gravel and shouted “order, order” the man in his own shouted back and l will order chicken and chapatti. He was immediately whisked out of the court by police officer while saying. We must now be going to the dining room.Indeed he was being taken to the dining room. I am thinking of what this is telling us. It is simple that do not jump into conclusion when you have not heard something properly. It might land you in problems. We have people who pretend to know it all while they have little knowledge if any of what they are talking about. This in many cases lead to hearsay or rumours which mostly create anxiety among the public who would wish to know the real happening and the source of such circulated information. One case in point right now is what UNMISS report on Warrap and Lakes States killings which they claimed to be extrajudicial killings. I really do not want to dwell on this subject as l would want to leave it to the authorities to deal with the matter at their own perspectives. But one thing is coming out very clear, these reports as l have said before are recycled and meant for a purpose and occasion. I am seeing a situation which will force us to one day stand up collectively and say no. Which country in the world can claim to be holier than thou? From New York City to California and from them to Washington DC go to London’s Hyde Park and in Tokyo’s Shinjuku city. I want us not to be like the friend who wanted to order chicken and chapatti in court because of the judge’s shout of order, but to be articulated, diligence at per with the situation on the ground. We should not be like the clever hare or rabbit who used the eagle to fly him to go for a journey somewhere in the unknown world and on reaching the hare coined a method that all food being served if the host say “these food is for the visitors” then all were his and if they said it was for “him” then that would be for the eagle knowing very well and well aware the host will always say the food is for the visitors. These are late night folktales talked and taught by our grandparents, mostly grandmas.We have people who behave like the rabbit who use others for their own selfish ends. We have people who are even mean to themselves and who forget where they came from and the journey they have just walked to the completion. They are many but what do we do with them. I remember, better the devil you know than the angel you do not know. Let what some people say about you don’t bother you at all as you continue doing what is meant to be positive in your life and fellow human-beings.