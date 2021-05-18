WHAT A SHORT TIME FOR OBEDE

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Whatever he did that made him be fired might not have come to the public lame lights. One thing however, of this young man, Paulino Lukudu Obede, the fired State Minister for Information in Central Equatoria, was that he was becoming openly known by the public by the way he was able to handle his docket. He can almost be compared to my friend Michael Makuei Lueth who is always open to the press at whatever time whether good or bad. Those who have crossed swords with the latter will not agree with me but my long standing professional ethics tells me differently. Obede was sacked by the State Governor Emmanuel Adil who must have had good reasons and must have consulted widely before making the decision. It is not for me or anybody to tell the governor what to do or not, but whatever the political direction the matter might take. It is very unfortunate because Obede had become an open minded that did not shy away from the press and was able to articulate state matters diligently without leaning onto a particular side although he was elected by a political party and appointed to that position in the state. I hope the governor will make another better choice to replace this young man whose political stars had started to shine progressively. As usually said politics is a dirty game which can only be played by mature [politicians, there comes a time when one has to search and console his/her soul.Sometimes raising to fame is one thing and coming down is yet another. For young men and women, the trying moment comes when one is not prepared for it or ill assumption of on-coming events. The most important thing in life is what your focus tells you and in all try to avoid imaginations. I remember some people backlashing me about this column and telling tales that do not match but consistency and forthrightness remained the pillar of running this column on daily basis and to the appreciation of the readership. It does not matter what others say or talk about you. Your life is yours and you must make it in your own style. So the young men like Obede should understand that they are just coming in the exposure world where they will be appreciated and at times rekindled. It is good to walk a good walk. It is good to experience some ups and downs in life just like it could befall any of us at any and all the time. There are a number of reasons that should prevail before leading the way to prosperity. The youth should well define their destinations without being pushed into them. Although politics is one of the ways to be heard. It should only come to you when and when you are well prepared and ready for it. There are many lessons to be leant in the process of maturity into politics.Though he started well this should be a lesson for Obede to go back into the drawing board and find out where “things fall apart”