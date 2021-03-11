What a privilege to be alive

By Ngor Khot Garang

Everything that happens in our life happens for a reason and God though there are times, when we cannot believe him has a plan for each and every one of us regardless of whatever kind of situation we are in or the amount of tears we have shed.

Just going through a lot of pain and suffering in life doesn’t mean you have done something wrong. You did not ask God to create you neither did you chose to live a lesser life? Poverty, was it your choice? What about sickness, have you ever asked God makes you sick.

Unless you are mad because no human would ever ask for something like that. But why do things have to just happen the way they do? Maybe the time that was made for you where you would experience the other sweet part of life is still underway and it will surely come. There is need to open doors for patience; it will really do you good.

Or please, I want to forget something. There are people who have been patience for years but nothing has made sense. However, most times you can’t sleep because you have a lot of questions in your mind to ask God why he among millions chooses you to be the only person who had to experience some challenges in getting what to eat, wear or in your quest for a better life.

Some other times, you wonder why there is too much suffering in the world and why luck seems to be a long distant away from you or the common people.

You might have even wondered why everything you try produces nothing or even worse results. Maybe you are going through the testing times in your relationship. In your finances you are struggling a lot with no hope of recovery and it could also be that you are facing rejection and physical abuses because of the way you look maybe the society thought you might have been a biological accident and that you don’t fit in the world of the living.

All these are expected in life and they without doubt leave us hopeless but if you happen to be someone who knows that some people like you have passed through those challenges, you will get to know that life has ever been like that and it requires one to remain patient even if it takes a quite number of years. The bells of victory will have to be rung in your favor one day. Believe it or not, God has a plan for every living soul.

I have in my ordinary life came to understand that those who have made the world a better place to live in today were the same people who have for most of their lives starting from childhood been faced by myriad of problems. Some of these people who are now great politicians, business leaders, life changing doctors, musicians and influential speakers. Just to mention a few were orphaned at the age of ten, othersbecame street children at very young age and most of them were raised by parents who had to fight real hard for a meal.

The actions of these people challenge us to believe that joy comes after suffering and success comes after pain. Our hope must be the only thing we cannot live without even at the darkest moments when the only option is concede defeat, we have to be encouraged that God sees every drop of tears that fall down from our eyes.

Thanks for reading Finding Hope and for been a part of the community working towards positive transformation of South Sudan.