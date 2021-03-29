jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, March 29th, 2021
A foot for thought

What “A foot for thought” means in this column

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Dear Readers, I would like to take this opportunity once again to make clarifications on the title of this column ‘AFOOT FOR THOUGHT”. Some readers thought it was wrongly spelt. Many people said the correct phrase is “FOOD FOR THOUGHT” which is common known by many people in English. However, the meaning of “A FOOT FOR THOUHT” in thiscontext is that if“Istep my foot in any place, I have to think of what to do or write story according to what I have seen”, if I am walking, should think of what to do. If I have seen anything taking place in any institution, I should write about it. If I spot any wrong things going on in the country, I should write about it. If I hear anything for the benefit of the readers, I should write. Currently, people are in peaceful environment and Coronavirus Pandemic, any progress or violation on peace, I should also comment about it.

Good musicians have always composed songs based on what he or she have seen on the nature or what people are doing in the community and the country at large. In most cases, good information comes in mind if you are walking around. Or you traveled to a certain place, in the process of moving, you can write about what has taken place based on what you have seen. Sometimes an idea of stories on development project come when the writerwas moving around. On the other hand,you can write a better story if you move around or you go to a certain place. A clever journalist usual write story of what he or she has seenunfolding place.

It means, if you are moving around think of what to do. Some writers develop stories ideas when they are walking, thinking on what to do in terms of development for him or for the country at large.  For example, if I am moving around, I have seen wrong things on the road which need to be improved, I should write about it. If I goaround, I hear of anything that benefit public, I should write about it. That is why the pervious stories I wrote based on these explanations, because numbers of people failed to understand the meaning of the column.

Maybe they are new readers, had missed the introduction that I made from the beginning. I hope with this explanation youwill understand the name of the column.

Some of you approached staff of the Juba Monitor about the name of the column because they didn’t understand it. I thank you for being concerned and finding out what the actual meaning of the column is.

For more explanation, please do not hesitate to contact me. My contacts are viable in the newspaper. The above-mentioned information was what could appear in this column.

May God bless us all.

