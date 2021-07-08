jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, July 8th, 2021
What 9th July means for you

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday I talked about the activities of tenth Anniversary of South Sudan, today is the importance of the Anniversary to the people of South Sudan. If you make research about what 9th July means to different people as individuals and groups. That is why people celebrate it in different forms, based on how they organized it in the way they like it.

These days, many people are bringing congratulatory messages, wishing good to the government and people of South Sudan as part of the celebrations. Others can talk in electronic media, like radio and Televisions narrating the struggling of people during those years until South Sudan become an independent country.

Several people would talk of people that died during the time of struggle until the date of raising the flag of South Sudan. On top of them was Dr. John Garang De Mabior, who was the leader of the liberation during those years, he died in a plane crash.  People are still remembering his vision for South Sudan.

And others who are still in power taking this country ahead, not forgetting the challenges people of South Sudan went through after Independence. One of them was a misunderstanding between President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr. Riak Machar. Many people also died during those years;it reflects a bad image of the country.  A lot can be say about Independence. Some people can play the music used during the 9th July 2011, as the first people who sing beautiful songs for the Independence.

There are many things which can be said about July 9th 2021 including progress in the country.  However, the Independence of this country has not come by itself; there were many things people went through it before 9th July 2011 up today. Thus, youth and everybody are expected to celebrate it in good manners, so that it gives good repetition to the government and people of South Sudan. I wish you a happy celebration and peace in your families, communities, and country at large.

May God bless us all.

