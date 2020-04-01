WFP providing food assistance to four million in S. Sudan

By Sheila Ponnie

The World Food Program (WFP), the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management have reached a mutual understanding to distribute food to 4million people that would last for two months.

WFP country director, Mathew Hollingworth said the distribution would target the most vulnerable population during this period of the coronavirus lockdown.

This came after a meeting between the WFP Country Representative and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs on Monday.

Hollingworth said they had discussed some critical tasks they could do in the next one or two weeks to ensure maximum support to the needy people.

“Of course, very importantly we want to make sure that the humanitarian assistance of all kinds whether it is food assistance, medical assistance and nonfood items are able to come in to the country crossing the borders to get to different logistics in different parts of the country,” he stated.

“We want to make sure that this country and its people are ready when COVID-19 comes to South Sudan because we know it will come.”

Hollingworth advised that South Sudanese should know the importance of avoiding crowds and staying at home so that the disease does not spread when it comes to South Sudan.

Speaking after the meeting, Peter Mayen Majongdit, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management said that they would work hard to meet the needs of vulnerable people during the period of self-quarantine.

“We want to work very hard in the few weeks to come so that we make sure that there will be distribution from house to house so that people could be able to get food assistance and nonfood items,” he said.

He said that such move was incredible since people were not going to be allowed at crowding points when distributing food to help Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

“We wanted to cater for everybody particularly the venerable people. We also discussed other issues including the fact that we wanted to buy food from the local farmers and traders and also use local roads transportation as possible,” Majongdit explained.