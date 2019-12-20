WFP needs USD 270M to save lives

By: Kitab A Unango

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) is requesting for 270 million dollars deficit to provide humanitarian needs to more than 4 million people affected by disasters in the country.

Last month, floods displaced millions South Sudanese and virtually destroyed communities’ livelihoods in 32 counties across the country.

The most affected regions were greater Upper Nile including Pibor, Maban and some parts of Bahr el Ghazal as well as Equatoria region, leaving many people in dare need of humanitarian assistance.

WFP Executive Director, David Beasley, who arrived to the country for a one day visit yesterday, said if the money is not realized, people will face catastrophe and additional 250 dollars will be needed to revert the situation in South Sudan.

“I am here today because of my grieved concern regarding food security situation that has developed in many counties into problems as a result of flooding in terms of drought, in terms of war and in terms of economic crisis,” David said.

Speaking to Journalists yesterday, David said the money was needed soon or else it would cost the organization another 250 million dollars more to avert the dare situation of South Sundanese.

“We have 270 million dollars short of what we need in the next six months but what I am greatly more concerned about is we have USD 100 million dollars short in the next 30 days to preposition food in the strategic locations and if we do not preposition that food with the 400 million dollars, it will cost us 250 million dollars more. We need the money, we need now,” he continued.

This month, United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator said despite relative calm observed across the country, still about 7.5 million South Sudanese would need humanitarian assistance next year, 2020.